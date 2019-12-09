geography Reading level: green

New Zealand’s White Island volcano erupted suddenly on Monday forcing the dramatic* rescue of tourists who were exploring the island.

The eruption of New Zealand’s most active cone volcano*, 70 per cent of which sits under the sea, began at midday Australian time (AEDT) and sent huge amounts of white ash about 3600m into the air.

Geological hazard trackers* GeoNet had registered moderate volcanic unrest* on the island, located 50km east of Auckland and offshore in the Bay of Plenty, for weeks.

Brad Scott, a volcanologist* with GNS Science, said the eruption was significant and had affected the whole of the White Island crater floor.

The White Island Crater Rim camera, operated by GeoNet, showed a string of people walking in the crater when the eruption started.

Later shots from the camera, displayed online every 10 minutes, turned black as the blast caused the camera to stop working.

Seven helicopters were sent to the island to provide medical help after reports five people died and 23 were still missing. Rescuers saved 27 other people from the island. Of the 50 people on the island, 24 were thought to be Australian.

One video shows the dramatic moment people on a boat saw the volcano erupt.

Michael Schade said he and his family had left the volcano just 20 minutes before the eruption.

“My god, White Island volcano in New Zealand erupted today for first time since 2001,” he said.

“We were waiting at our boat about to leave when we saw it. Boat ride home tending* to people our boat rescued was indescribable*.

“Praying for them and their recovery,” he said.

Multiple injuries after White Island volcano eruption

After the eruption, the GeoNet agency at first raised its alert level to four, on a scale where five represents a major eruption.

It later dropped the alert level back down to three. Mr Scott said that was because the eruption wasn’t sustained after the first blast.

Aviation meteorologists* have issued an “orange” volcanic ash warning which means nearly flights may be affected.

NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she had been briefed on the situation.

There will be questions asked as to why tourists were still able to visit the island after scientists recently noted a rise in volcanic activity.

GeoNet raised the alert level on White Island from one to two on November 18, noting an increase in the amount of sulfur dioxide gas, which comes from magma* deep in the volcano.

It also said at the time that the volcanic tremor had increased from weak to moderate strength in previous weeks.

Mr Scott said the alert level was often raised and then later dropped again without any eruption. He said there hadn’t been any major incidents with tourists visiting the island in the past, although there had been some close calls.

