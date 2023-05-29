Melbourne residents shaken by the city’s largest earthquake in 120 years

geography Reading level: green

Melbourne has been shaken by its largest earthquake in more than 120 years and Victorians have been warned to expect aftershocks* in coming days.

The short but loud 3.8-magnitude* earthquake shook homes late on Sunday night and had some residents fearing a truck had smashed into their homes or that the roof was falling in.

People living in Melbourne, country Victoria and as far away as Hobart in Tasmania reported big bangs as parts of their homes rattled from the force.

The tremor hit at 11.41pm with the epicentre, which is where the quake started, being 2-3km below the town of Sunbury just outside Melbourne.

Seismology* Research Centre head Adam Pascale, who lives in Melbourne, said the earthquake was the largest within 40km of the Victorian capital city in more than a century.

“I was asleep and it got me out of bed,” Mr Pascale told 3AW radio.

“We’ve seen some social posts on social media of people showing cracked plaster which is what you would expect from this sort of earthquake.”

Luckily, no injuries and little damage was reported.

WHAT CAUSED THE QUAKE?

The quake was caused by movement and stress on the tectonic plates* which are big slabs of rock that make up the Earth’s crust. Australia sits in the middle of one of these tectonic plates.

The tectonic plates are always slowly moving, but they get stuck at their edges when they rub up against each other. When the stress on the edge overcomes this friction*, there is an earthquake that releases energy in the form of vibrations called seismic waves. They travel through the Earth’s crust and cause the shaking that we feel.

Mr Pascale explained that the closer an earthquake is to the surface, the more shaking is felt.

People in tall apartment buildings in Melbourne reported their buildings swaying violently while others in suburban homes said it felt “like a bomb going off”.

Many also described the earthquake as extremely loud, with some suspecting their houses were being broken into or that cars had crashed nearby.

“Felt it strongly but the sound was something else,” one woman posted on social media.

“I thought a truck had smashed into our house!”

Earthquake felt ‘quite widely’ across Victoria

Geoscience Australia said it had received more than 21,000 reports from people who felt the quake.

Regular smaller earthquakes are considered normal for Victoria. However, in September of 2021, country Victoria was rocked by a record-breaking 5.8-magnitude quake. That one was felt as far away as Sydney and Tasmania. It shook buildings and knocked down walls. It was quickly followed by two aftershocks measuring 4.0 and 3.1 in magnitude.

GLOSSARY

aftershocks : tremors that follow the earthquake

: tremors that follow the earthquake magnitude: size

size seismology: the study of what is under the surface of the Earth by measuring vibrations on the Earth’s surface

the study of what is under the surface of the Earth by measuring vibrations on the Earth’s surface friction: force of two objects rubbing together

