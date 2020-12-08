Library book returned after 33-year voyage

geography Reading level: green

A note inside a Townsville library book reads: “To the librarian, we are sorry that this book is a little overdue.”

“A little overdue” is a big understatement*. The book, borrowed in 1987, has travelled the oceans of the Earth on an epic* adventure, passed around among sailors for 33 years.

The story starts in 1983 when John Bertrand, the skipper* of the yacht Australia II won the America’s Cup, breaking a 132-year run of Americans winning the race.

It is one of the most famous achievements in Australian sporting history.

Two years later in 1985, Mr Bertrand’s book titled Born To Win: A lifelong struggle to capture the America’s Cup, was published.

The Townsville library bought a copy of the book in 1986 to add to its collection.

The adventures of the Townsville copy begin in 1987 when it was loaned out but not returned. What had happened to the book remained a mystery for 33 years, until now.

The book arrived back at the Townsville Library in November, with its journey now inscribed* throughout the pages.

The first messages in the book detail the journey the book was about to embark* on. “To the yachtie, please pass this book onto another westbound yachtie. The idea being that it will eventually find it’s way around the world and return to its rightful owner, the Townsville Library.

“To the librarian, we are sorry that this book is a little overdue, but we have all enjoyed reading it. Thanks.”

A note on the following page gives readers a second challenge.

“Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to get this book back to Townsville and Thuringowa Library Service. Another challenge is to pronounce this.”

Notes within the book are marked with locations including Kastellorizo, Greece; Palma, Spain; the Scandinavian leg of someone’s journey plus Gothenburg, Sweden; and Gibraltar (a UK island off Spain).

The final message is from the person who returned the book to the library, having found the book on their newly purchased yacht called Roama in Tasmania.

Librarian Julie Zacchei said it’s impossible to know if the original borrowers loaned it out with the intention* of not returning the book.

“I’m not sure whether they read it and thought it was just such a great thing because they themselves were on a yacht sailing around and wanted to share that with their community,” she said.

“There is no late fees with Townsville City Council, over the years we’ve scrapped our late fees and our theory on that is it’s better to get the books back than not.”

GLOSSARY

understatement: making something out to be smaller or less important than it really is

epic: long and difficult task

skipper: captain of a boat or ship

inscribed: marked with writing

embark: set off on

intention: an aim or plan

