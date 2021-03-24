Erupting volcano becomes tourist attraction in Iceland

geography Reading level: green

Thousands of curious onlookers are flocking to an erupting volcano in Iceland to marvel* at the display of glowing red lava.

Before the surprise explosion, which began on Friday, March 19, the volcano had been dormant* for 6000 years.

The volcano is only about 40km from Iceland’s capital of Reykjavik and can be reached after a 90-minute hike from the nearest road.

“It’s absolutely breathtaking,” said Ulvar Kari Johannsson, a 21-year-old engineer who visited the eruption on Sunday.

“It smells pretty bad. For me what was surprising was the colours of the orange: much, much deeper than what one would expect.”

The lava bubbles and spurts from the volcano and slowly turns black as it cools.

About 300,000 cubic metres of lava has poured out of the ground so far, according to experts, although the eruption is considered relatively small and controlled.

“For me it’s the heat that really surprised me. When we approached the lava flowing on the ground, the temperature rose by 10-15 degrees and our faces flushed,” said Emilie Saint-Mleux, a French exchange student in Iceland who came with two friends.

“It reminds you a little of a barbecue in summer,” her friend Lucille Fernemont joked.

Access to the site was blocked in the first hours after the eruption. Authorities then lifted the roadblocks but discouraged visits.

But by Saturday afternoon visitors were allowed under strict guidelines.

“We are just here to look after the people and see that everything is okay. And just watch that the people are not going too close to the lava and asking them to step back,” said police officer Atli Gunnarsson.

Emergency crews at the site are carrying devices that measure gas pollution escaping from the volcano, especially sulphur dioxide, which can pose a danger to health and even be fatal*.

Early Monday, authorities again blocked the site due to high levels of gas pollution.

It is the first volcanic eruption on the Reykjanes peninsula in more than 800 years.

While eruptions are common in Iceland, with one taking place about every five years on average, they usually occur far from populated zones, in inaccessible* areas. Others are too dangerous to allow public access.

This time, the curious can inspect the lava up close after a 6km hike from a road near the fishing port of Grindavik, a town with 3500 inhabitants.

Some have even grilled hot dogs and marshmallows over the smouldering* embers*.

But the spectacle* could be short-lived*, with experts saying the eruption could die out quickly, possibly within a few days.

GLOSSARY

marvel: look in wonder or excitement

look in wonder or excitement dormant: not active

not active fatal: deadly

deadly inaccessible: unable to be reached

unable to be reached inhabitants: the people who live in a place

the people who live in a place smouldering: burning slowly with smoke but no flames

burning slowly with smoke but no flames embers: coals that burn or glow without flames

coals that burn or glow without flames spectacle: an impressive display or sight

an impressive display or sight short-lived: not lasting long

