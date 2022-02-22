explainers Reading level: red

You might be wondering what is happening in Eastern Europe. There is a lot of talk in the media and among adults at the moment about Russia and Ukraine, after Russia sent a large number of soldiers to the border.

Now, following weeks of speculation that the military presence was a sign that Russia planned to invade Ukraine, on Tuesday Russian President Vladimir Putin publicly authorised troops’ entry into two breakaway* provinces in east Ukraine.

Russia’s military crossing the border has dramatically changed the situation. World leaders are no longer trying to avoid a potential conflict from erupting but working out what to do about an active conflict that is currently changing by the hour.

Russia maintains it is motivated only for concern for its own security and wants an assurance that Ukraine is not planning to join the North Atlantic Treaty* Organisation (NATO), but deputy White House national security adviser Jon Finer told CNN on Tuesday that sending in troops was an “invasion”.

WHAT DOES THAT MEAN?

While Ukraine is a country of around 44 million compared to Russia’s estimated 146 million people and global power status, NATO membership would give Ukraine some powerful allies*.

NATO members include the UK and the US, so Russia thinks that if Ukraine joins NATO, the US and its allies will have too much power in an area next to Russia’s borders.

Take Mr Finer’s choice of the word “invasion”, for example. His language is very deliberate and significant because US President Joe Biden has repeatedly warned of major economic sanctions* against Russia if it “invades” Ukraine.

Sanctions are often used to deter a country or group of countries from taking certain action. If Russia’s border crossing into Ukraine territory is deemed an “invasion” by Western allies of Ukraine, severe economic penalties will likely follow for Russia.

The US has also said that Russia had not provided an acceptable explanation as to why it has placed troops in such large numbers so close to Ukraine – the BBC’s latest report estimated Tuesday that there are now around 190,000 soldiers near Ukraine’s borders.

This is concerning internationally because the start of any armed conflict has very serious implications for neighbouring countries, whose leaders do not want a war in Europe to break out.

INTERNATIONAL RESPONSE

Currently there is heightened international concern that an armed conflict may start between the two countries, but political leaders from a range of countries are working to reach a resolution*. Russian President Vladimir Putin has spoken several times to US President Joe Biden and high-level talks between the two countries do continue.

On 20 January, European Union (EU) leaders urged Russia to stop sending soldiers to the Ukrainian border.

Russia said it would pull back some of its troops from near Ukraine but that withdrawal has not yet been confirmed. NATO reacted to that announcement with “cautious optimism*” because it had not seen evidence on the ground at this stage.

In recent weeks, the US and other countries have moved their embassies out of the capital Kiev. Countries including Australia, the US and the UK have also urged their citizens living in Ukraine to leave immediately.

Despite these rising tensions, speaking in Moscow on Tuesday 15 February, Mr Putin told a news conference that Russia does not want war in Europe.

“Do we want this or not? Of course not,” he said. “That is exactly why we put forward proposals for a process of negotiations.”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said those talks were a “critical moment”.

DIPLOMATIC EFFORTS

Mr Biden and Mr Putin have agreed in principle to hold a summit as Western leaders continue efforts to avoid further escalation*.

The summit was announced by France after a phone call on Sunday between French President Emmanuel Macron and Mr Putin.

“The President of the Republic spoke with the President of the United States, Mr Joe Biden, and the President of the Russian Federation, Mr Vladimir Putin,” the announcement from Mr Macron’s office said. “He proposed a summit to be held between President Biden and President Putin and then with relevant stakeholders* to discuss security and strategic stability in Europe.”

Intense diplomatic* work will continue in the coming days, including several consultations in the French capital of Paris.

WHAT IS AUSTRALIA’S INVOLVEMENT?

Defence Minister Peter Dutton has ruled out sending Australian troops to Ukraine but said any invasion would have a “knock-on effect” for the world.

While Prime Minister Scott Morrison has also confirmed Australia will not commit to military assistance, Mr Dutton said Australia would lend support in other capacities.

“We are not sending troops to Ukraine. But there are ways in which we can provide assistance and there may be some cyber activities that we are able to support,” he said. “It may be the case that we are able to send some support otherwise to Ukraine, but we will assess that as it unfolds.”

Foreign Minister Marise Payne met with her Ukraine counterpart* Dmytro Kuleba at a security conference in Germany, where Mr Kuleba said he was “grateful to Australia for standing by Ukraine at this tense time of the security crisis”.

WHAT IS THE HISTORY BETWEEN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE?

Tension along international borders is nothing new – borders were redrawn at the end of both World War I and II. That means that some citizens of one country believe they really belong in a different country and vice versa. Borders raise very emotive* and powerful feelings due to factors like family, history, language, property and culture – and when the relationship has existed for centuries, these ties are really strong.

Russia and Ukraine, for instance, were formerly part of the Soviet Union, and before that the Russian Empire.

In 1922, soon after the end of World War I, the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (the USSR) was formed, better known as the Soviet Union.

Russia was the main power in the union and it did not agree with Western, capitalist powers like the UK and the US and their liberal democracies. The different ideologies* eventually resulted in a long period of tension known as the Cold War, which started after the end of World War II when NATO was formed.

THE COLD WAR

This stand-off between the West and the Soviet Union lasted more than 40 years and is known as the Cold War because it was mostly a war of ideas rather than troops and boots on the ground: communism on one side and capitalist liberal democracy on the other. Other communist nations included North Korea and China; together with the Soviet Union, these were known as Eastern Bloc countries, whereas the US, UK and European allies formed the Western Bloc.

The Cold War ended in 1991 when the USSR was broken up into 15 smaller countries.

But while 30 years might sound like a long time ago, it is not long at all in terms of Eastern European history. And as a former member of the Soviet Union, Ukraine has deep ties and history with Russia.

Today Ukraine is an independent democracy. Not all Ukrainians agree with the past century of changes to their country, so some Ukrainians want the country to have closer ties to the European Union (EU), but others want to restore ties to Russia.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky told the UK’s BBC that “tension between Russia and Ukraine isn’t new”.

“It’s been going on for many years and that’s partly because these countries have a long shared history,” he said.

If you find this article upsetting, please talk about what is upsetting you with an adult you trust or visit kidshelpline.com.au or call KidsHelpline on 1800 55 1800 at any time for any reason.

GLOSSARY

breakaway: separatist, rebel, groups advocating separation from the whole

separatist, rebel, groups advocating separation from the whole treaty: formal written agreement between signatory nations, governed by international law

formal written agreement between signatory nations, governed by international law allies: countries that have officially agreed to help and support each other, especially in war

countries that have officially agreed to help and support each other, especially in war sanctions: threatened penalties for breaking a law, rule or agreement

threatened penalties for breaking a law, rule or agreement resolution: finding an answer or solution to a problem or conflict

finding an answer or solution to a problem or conflict optimism: hopefulness and confidence about the future or success of something

hopefulness and confidence about the future or success of something escalation: a rapid increase or rise in something

a rapid increase or rise in something stakeholders: those with an interest or concern in something that is happening

those with an interest or concern in something that is happening diplomatic: involving the management of relationships between countries

involving the management of relationships between countries counterpart: person or thing with same position or purpose as a person or thing elsewhere

person or thing with same position or purpose as a person or thing elsewhere emotive: likely to provoke strong emotions or responses

likely to provoke strong emotions or responses ideologies: ideas and beliefs forming the foundation of political systems, parties and organisations

EXTRA READING

Russia admits space missile strike

Child soldier’s tale is our book of the month

Marking 80 years since Darwin bombing

QUICK QUIZ

What did the USSR stand for and what was it more commonly called? What year did the Cold War end and what happened? What was the BBC’s latest estimate of troop numbers gathered at the border? The president of which country announced plans for a summit and what is his name? Why doesn’t Russia want Ukraine to become a member of NATO?

LISTEN TO THIS STORY

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Ukraine versus Russia

There is a lot of tension and concern regarding the unstable situation between Russia and Ukraine at the moment. After reading the Kids News story, summarise some of the key information presented by creating a four-square table with the following headings:

Key stakeholders in this conflict

Reasons why Russia and Ukraine don’t get along

How this might affect us in Australia

How they are trying to resolve the problem to prevent an invasion or conflict

Time: allow 20 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English; Civics and Citizenship; History; Critical and Creative Thinking

2. Extension

Does reading articles like this worry you?



If so, record any concerns you have to pass anonymously to the teacher. Your teacher will read through the responses and discuss these worries with the class.

You should also discuss these with your parents at home and hear their opinion.

Time: allow 10 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English; Personal and Social; Critical and Creative Thinking

VCOP ACTIVITY

Vivacious vocabulary

Find words in the text that you find high-level and highlight them in yellow.

They are not wow words yet because you might not understand what they mean. Some of the words you have highlighted might be in the glossary, but there are probably some extra ones that you need to investigate further.

Pick three of your highlighted words and let’s investigate.

Create a card template that you can use as a resource in your classroom. At the top write one of your highlighted words. Underneath this, add a kid-friendly definition. That means you might need to first look up the word in the dictionary, then rewrite the definition to make more sense to kids.

Next you’ll need to come up with two new examples of sentences for your word to show how it can be used.

And finally, see if you can create two activities that you could do to investigate the word further.

Share with a classmate to see what word they chose. Can you complete each other’s activity?