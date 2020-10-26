Kids News explainer: What is dyslexia?

explainers Reading level: orange

Dyslexia is the most common cause of reading, writing and spelling difficulties, estimated to affect 10 per cent of the Australian population, but possibly up to 20 per cent.

That’s a lot of people having difficulty. But the good news is dyslexia is not a disease. And you can have dyslexia and be really good at things just like anyone else!

Kids News talked to Jodi Clements, the president of the Australian Dyslexia Association, about what dyslexia is and how having dyslexia does not mean someone is not able to learn.

WHAT IS DYSLEXIA?

The word dyslexia means difficulty with words.

It is neurobiological, which means it is brain based.

It affects acquiring* and using written language.

People with dyslexia process speech sounds differently in their brain. They use a less proficient* part of their brain, which makes it more difficult to decode* written words, or make sense of them. Dyslexia affects reading accuracy and fluency*.

Experts describe dyslexia as being on a continuum*. This means dyslexia can range from mild, moderate or severe and no two cases are exactly the same. One in five people experience some degree of dyslexia.

WHO HAS DYSLEXIA?

People are born with dyslexia and it is highly hereditary — meaning it can be passed through genes — however, it can skip a family generation.

Experts once believed that dyslexia was more common in boys but today it’s known that dyslexia equally affects as many girls as boys.

One of the reasons why it once seemed there were more boys with dyslexia was that more boys were assessed for dyslexia as a result of looking into the possible causes of behavioural issues.

IS SOMEONE’S BRAIN DIFFERENT IF THEY ARE DYSLEXIC?

Yes. Studies in neuroscience* reveal that the brains of people with dyslexia process language/speech sounds in a different part of the brain to non-dyslexics. They also activate different regions of the brain when attempting to decode words compared to the brain regions non-dyslexic individuals activate. The brain regions an individual with dyslexia attempts to use (not by choice) are less efficient for reading

CAN YOU BE REALLY SMART OR GOOD AT OTHER THINGS IF YOU ARE DYSLEXIC?

Yes! Dyslexia is about language processing — particularly reading — and does not affect an individual’s unique capabilities or talents.

However, dyslexia can have a downside if it is not identified and managed.

Lowered self-esteem* is common in people with dyslexia. Also, sadly, many people have awful school experiences, either because other students don’t understand dyslexia or a teacher doesn’t have the right training to help the student in the right way.

A young person with dyslexia may be made to feel dumb or think they are dumb because they compare or have been compared to others who are reading better than them.

This is unfair to the person with dyslexia because scientists know that reading and intelligence are unrelated, so you can be very capable but have great challenges with reading.

A person with dyslexia may be really good at learning and understanding information through listening. For example, a student may really enjoy and understand stories being read to them but if they had to read the same book themselves they would have trouble.

IS THERE A CURE FOR DYSLEXIA?

There is no cure and you do not grow out of dyslexia. However, it really helps someone overcome difficulties related to dyslexia if it is identified when they are young and they get the right support at school and home. It’s important to know that it is never too late to get help.

Many people with dyslexia find ways to work around difficulties — for instance, setting aside extra time to read or using audiobooks and other technology.

Rather than thinking about dyslexia as something to fix or cure, scientists are now interested in studying the unique brain networks of people with dyslexia and understanding how their brains adapt to or work around difficulties. Human brains are incredible!

IMPORTANT THINGS TO REMEMBER

Reading, spelling and writing can be tricky when you have dyslexia. Being told what is written down or hearing a recording really helps.

Reading and intelligence are not related. So having dyslexia does not mean someone is not capable of learning. It only means they may need help accessing the meaning of printed information.

People with dyslexia are capable. They go on to do amazing things when understood and supported.

For more information visit dyslexiaassociation.org.au

