Concussion explainer: What is it, how do kids injure their heads and will Steve Smith play the third Test?

Australian cricketer Steve Smith is “feeling good” but still not certain to play in the third Test against England, which starts on Thursday.

He suffered concussion after a blow on the back of the neck by a Jofra Archer bouncer* on Saturday and missed the last day of the second Test.

Though he passed a series of concussion tests and was cleared to continue batting, he woke on Sunday morning with a “bit of a headache and a feeling of grogginess”.

He will need to pass daily tests with no signs of concussion before he is allowed to do any training.

Generally accepted medical guidelines require a five-day break after a concussion diagnosis*, which would rule Smith out of the Test.

Smith's frightening blow

Footy, rugby union and rugby league players are more often in the news for concussion than cricketers, because these are contact sports and there is a high risk of collision either between players, or of a player’s head with the ground.

Several AFL players including Western Bulldogs premiership hero Liam Picken have retired recently because of complications caused by head knocks.

St Kilda’s Paddy McCartin has suffered a number of head knocks and is on the Saints’ long-term injured list.

New research also raises concerns about the concussion dangers for kids of non-contact sports such as riding a bike, horse or skateboard.

We look at what concussion is and how to keep as safe as possible without missing out on your favourite sport.

WHAT IS CONCUSSION?

The skull’s job is to protect your brain. If you hit another player or the ground hard with your head, the brain can move back and forward within the skull, causing injury to the brain.

Concussion symptoms may not be obvious until hours after the injury. Concussion symptoms may include:

Difficulty staying awake

Headaches or migraines

Forgetfulness or memory problems

Vomiting

General unwell feeling, or feeling a bit ‘off’

Dizziness

Confusion, slurred speech or unusual behaviour

Blurred or double vision

Source: AFL

CONCUSSION SAFETY

If you hit your head or something hits your head, tell an adult what happened. Give as much detail about the accident as possible.

If someone shows one or more of the concussion symptoms listed above following a head injury, they should be checked by a doctor. Symptoms may not appear for 24-48 hours after the injury.

Children should not go to school or exercise until completely symptom free and cleared by a doctor to do so.

Source: The Children’s Hospital at Westmead

KIDS AND CONCUSSION

Children are more likely to suffer serious head injuries riding a bike or skateboard than playing footy or other contact sports, according to new Australian research.

A study of almost 9000 children who ended up in hospital emergency departments with head injuries found more than a third had been hurt while playing sport.

Concerns about concussion have recently focused attention on team contact sports such as Aussie rules and rugby.

But the Murdoch Children’s Research Centre-led study found the highest rates of traumatic* brain injuries came from recreational* sports including cycling, skateboarding and horse riding.

While the community is increasingly aware of concussion in sport, lead researcher Professor Franz Babl said it was also important to gain a better understanding of the severity of intracranial* injuries.

“There were not that many serious injuries, but the serious injuries were in unexpected areas such as bicycle riding and other non-contact sports,” Prof Babl said.

“I think you just have to be aware that bicycle riding, or scooter riding, or horse riding in particular have a risk of more severe injuries because of the force involved.”

The study examined children aged 5-18 who presented to 10 emergency departments across Australia and New Zealand between 2011 and 2014. It found that 80 per cent of the injured were male.

Results published in the Medical Journal of Australia reveal that of almost 9000 childhood head injury patients, 3177 had been playing sport when they were hurt.

Of those suffering serious traumatic brain injuries, 20 had been riding a bike, eight were skateboarding, seven were riding horses and three were playing baseball or ­softball.

While various football codes accounted for some of the highest rates of children fronting up to emergency departments, Aussie rules, rugby and non-specified* football accounted for only one serious case each, while soccer had no major head injuries.

HELMETS AND MOUTHGUARDS

There is disagreement between medical experts about whether helmets help prevent concussion.

The Queensland Brain Institute advises that hard helmets (such as those worn by cricketers) are good for protecting against brain injury.

But helmets don’t do a good job protecting the brain against all types of head impact. Scientists believe that most concussion is caused by rotational* movement, when the head is struck at an angle.

Though direct impact causes bruising, rotational movement causes the brain to twist, which can cause serious injury.

The AFL advises players wear helmets after injury such as to the face or fractures* of the skull.

It strongly recommends players wear mouthguards for all games and training sessions at all levels of the sport. Mouthguards can prevent injuries to the teeth and face.

There is some scientific evidence that mouthguards may prevent concussion or other brain injuries in AFL.

GLOSSARY

bouncer: a way of bowling that makes the ball bounce high

a way of bowling that makes the ball bounce high diagnosis: assess symptoms and decide on what is causing them

assess symptoms and decide on what is causing them traumatic: to do with a physical injury

to do with a physical injury recreational: for fun, rather than competition

for fun, rather than competition intercranial: inside the skull

inside the skull non-specified: general; not one type mentioned

general; not one type mentioned rotational: turning

turning fractures: breaks

