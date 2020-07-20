World’s pile of electronic waste grows

environment Reading level: green

The world’s mountains of discarded flat-screen TVs, mobile phones and other electronic goods grew to record highs last year, according to an annual report backed by the United Nations.

The study estimated the amount of e-waste that piled up globally in 2019 at 53.6 million tonnes – almost 2 million tonnes more than the previous year.

The authors of the study calculated the combined weight of all dumped devices with a battery or a plug last year was the equivalent of 350 cruise ships the size of the Queen Mary 2.

Among all the discarded plastic and silicon were large amounts of copper, gold and other precious metals — used for example to conduct electricity on circuit boards. While about a sixth of it was recycled, the remainder of those valuable components — worth about $81 billion — weren’t reclaimed, the study found.

Discarded electronic equipment also poses* a health and environmental hazard*, as it contains substances such as mercury that can damage the nervous system.

The authors of the study, which is produced by the United Nations University, the International Solid Waste Association and others, predicted that global e-waste could grow to 74 million tonnes by 2030.

In September 2013 South Australia became the first Australian state or territory to ban e-waste from landfill, followed by Victoria from July 1, 2019. These bans mean e-waste can’t go in any bin.

WHAT TO DO WITH E-WASTE

In Australia, tech companies help pay for programs to recycle TVs, computers, printers and other technology equipment.

Find out what and where you can recycle by visiting Planet Ark’s Recycling Near You website at recyclingnearyou.com.au

Information on where to recycle mobile phones is at mobilemuster.com.au

