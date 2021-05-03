Weird fish makes comeback in Murray River

environment Reading level: green

Scientists have found a prehistoric, spooky-looking, bloodsucking, critically endangered native fish in record numbers in the Murray River system.

That’s great news for the health of the environment and for lamprey fish, feared to be almost extinct after the Millennium Drought.

Between July and October last year scientists tracked lamprey. They found 91 pouched lamprey and four short-headed lamprey migrating upstream in the Murray River system from the Coorong in South Australia. It is the most ever recorded in winter.

One fish, which the scientists nicknamed Larry lamprey, was found to have travelled 878km from Goolwa in South Australia to Mildura in Victoria.

Lamprey is an anadromous group of fish species. Anadromous means they need to live in both saltwater and freshwater during an individual’s lifetime. Lamprey fish spawn* in freshwater. Young fish then swim downstream and spend most of their life in the ocean before swimming upstream into freshwater to spawn.

Their jawless mouth with rows of teeth looks and functions a bit like the round attachment that comes with some vacuum cleaners.

The Millennium Drought, also called the 2000s drought, lasted from 1996 to about 2009 and is widely regarded as the worst Australian drought since European settlement. The drought meant that for three years there was no water flowing through the lower Murray River system and no connection between the river system and the ocean, so the lampreys couldn’t migrate between freshwater and saltwater.

In recent years there has been more water flowing through the system. In addition, there are now more fishways — a special corridor or staircase to help fish swim upstream — have been installed where the natural flow of a river or creek is interrupted by human-made locks* or weirs*.

Weird fish makes Murray River comeback

Coorong, Lower Lakes and Murray Mouth Program Leader Adrienne Rumbelow said

record numbers of lamprey were tracked migrating from the Southern Ocean to the River Murray in 2020 in search of fresh waters to breed.

“The high numbers of lamprey captured in 2020 highlights the importance of water for the environment in supporting their migration,” she said.

“You need winter flows that are allowed to travel from source to sea, you need fishways at locks and weirs and you need connectivity. If you don’t get these things right you won’t get migration and spawning.

“The fact that we are seeing increasing numbers via our monitoring shows that we have been getting the flow conditions in the river right for these species.

The lampreys were tracked with a type of tag called a PIT tag. These are scanned as the fish move through fishways on upstream weirs on the River Murray.

PIT tag receivers allow the scientists to track the fish as far upstream as Lock 11 at Mildura. A different type of tag, called an acoustic tag, would be needed to learn more about the lampreys’ journey farther upstream from Mildura.

The lamprey project is called Where in the MDB* is Larry?. It’s paid for by the NSW, Victorian, South Australian, and federal governments and co-ordinated by the Murray–Darling Basin Authority.

