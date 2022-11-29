environment Reading level: orange

The United Nations has recommended the Great Barrier Reef be listed as a World Heritage* site “in danger”.

The expert panel of the UNESCO* World Heritage Committee released their assessment on Monday, finding that the 2200km-long natural wonder should be placed on the “in danger” list.

Their monitoring mission in March this year took place as the reef was going through a mass coral bleaching* event – its fourth in six years.

The prospect of being listed is controversial. Tourism bodies believe it will build a belief that the reef is dying, when in fact many parts are flourishing*.

The most recent report on the reef’s health, by the Australian Institute of Marine Science, found coral coverage in the reef’s central and northern regions was at its highest level since monitoring began in the late 1980s.

Environment and Water Minister Tanya Plibersek was asked on Tuesday whether the government would contest* a listing.

“We’ll clearly make the point to UNESCO there is no need to single out the reef in this way,” Ms Plibersek said.

“It’s important to say climate change is a risk to ecosystems like the Great Barrier Reef, but that means it’s a risk to every reef globally.

“Fragile ecosystems* are at risk if we don’t keep climate change below 1.5 degrees.”

In an earlier joint statement, Ms Plibersek and the Special Envoy* for the Reef, Senator Nita Green, said people who live and work on the reef “might find the report alarming.”

“It’s important to note this is not a UNESCO proposal for listing the reef as ‘in danger’”, the joint statement read. “This is a technical report and the World Heritage Centre is yet to make a recommendation, which would be considered by the World Heritage Committee.”

Ms Plibersek and Ms Green said the Albanese government had boosted funding for the reef, with a record $1.2 billion, including $204 million of new funding in this year’s Budget.

The World Heritage Committee has been debating whether to list the reef as being “in danger” since 2015. Last year, a draft resolution* to go ahead with the listing prompted a major lobbying* effort from the Morrison government, with the result that the full Committee overturned the draft decision.

WWF-Australia head of oceans Richard Leck said the report was an opportunity for the Australian Government to prove nature and climate are back on the agenda.

“The world is watching,” he said. “The new Australian Government wants to co-host the global climate change COP31* in 2026 with our Pacific neighbours. The UNESCO recommendations are our moment to show the world that on climate and nature we really are switching from laggards* to leaders.”

The Australian Marine Conservation Society’s Dr Lissa Schindler said the report showed “the reef is in trouble” but it also “spells out the critical steps needed to protect it”.

“The Australian and Queensland governments have made important steps towards helping the reef lately but the Reactive* Monitoring Mission report highlighted that more action is urgently needed if they are serious about saving the reef and the $6 billion tourism industry and 60,000 jobs it supports,” Dr Schindler said.

Receiving an “in-danger” listing means that the World Heritage Committee would review the health of the reef annually, could request additional conservation actions and could remove the reef’s World Heritage listing, Queensland Conservation Council director Dave Copeman said.

“UNESCO’s world-leading experts have made it clear; to protect the reef, we need to rapidly cut climate emissions* and care for our forests and waterways that support our reef,” Mr Copeman said.

Australia should also increase its targets to cut emissions by 74 per cent by the end of the decade, he said.

GLOSSARY

heritage: what we inherit, features belonging to culture or society, such as traditions, languages, buildings or sacred sites

what we inherit, features belonging to culture or society, such as traditions, languages, buildings or sacred sites UNESCO: United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization

United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization coral bleaching: a coral’s response to stress that can result in whitening and death

a coral’s response to stress that can result in whitening and death contest: oppose an action or theory, disagree with a finding

oppose an action or theory, disagree with a finding ecosystems: geographic area where plants, animals, other organisms weather and landscape work together in a bubble

geographic area where plants, animals, other organisms weather and landscape work together in a bubble envoy: someone sent as a representative from one government or organisation to another

someone sent as a representative from one government or organisation to another draft resolution: proposal that has not been voted on, early version of an intended action

proposal that has not been voted on, early version of an intended action lobbying: effort by individuals or groups to influence the decisions of government

effort by individuals or groups to influence the decisions of government COP31: international climate summit scheduled to take place in 2026

international climate summit scheduled to take place in 2026 laggards: those who lag behind, move slowly, don’t act as quickly as others

those who lag behind, move slowly, don’t act as quickly as others reactive : being ready to react and respond to events and unfolding situations

: being ready to react and respond to events and unfolding situations emissions: act of sending gas, heat, light and so on out into the air

EXTRA READING

Great Barrier relief as coral returns

Great Barrier Reef’s summer of bleach grief

Google AI to help rescue Great Barrier Reef

QUICK QUIZ

Which expert panel released their assessment on Monday? Their March monitoring mission coincided with what event on the reef? Why is the listing controversial? What did the latest report on the reef’s health find with regard to coral coverage? How much is Great Barrier Reef tourism worth in dollars and jobs?

LISTEN TO THIS STORY

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Great Barrier Reef listing

Work with a partner and list the possible advantages and disadvantages of having the Great Barrier Reef on the World Heritage sites “in danger” list.

Think about this prospect in terms of environmental factors as well as tourism dollars.

ADVANTAGES:

DISADVANTAGES:

Time: allow 20 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English; Science; Personal and Social; Critical and Creative Thinking

2. Extension

What do you think the difference is between the recommendation of an “in danger” rating from this report, compared to a UNESCO official rating by the World Heritage committee?

Why is the Australian government opposing this rating and asking for the Great Barrier Reef not to be specifically listed?

Do you think the government will take more action if it is officially listed?

Time: allow 10 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English; Science; Critical and Creative Thinking

VCOP ACTIVITY

1. Summarise the article

A summary is a brief statement of the main points of something. It does not usually include extra detail or elaborate on the main points.

Use the 5W & H model to help you find the key points of this article. Read the article carefully to locate who and what this article is about, and where, when, why and how this is happening. Once you have located this information in the article, use it to write a paragraph that summarises the article.

Time: allow 25 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English; Science