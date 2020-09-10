Scientists solve mystery of giant melting glacier

environment Reading level: orange

Scientists have found the giant Thwaites Glacier in Antarctica is melting from the inside and believe they now know why.

Thwaites Glacier is nicknamed the Doomsday Glacier because of the deadly impact its melting could have on our planet.

It covers an area of 192,000 sqkm — in comparison, Tasmania is 68,401 sqkm and Victoria is 227,444 sqkm.

If it collapsed completely it could raise sea levels by 60cm. It’s thought that a sea level rise of 60cm would swamp coastal towns and cities around the world.

Channels carrying warm water along the Antarctic sea bed are thought to be the main factor driving the glacier’s dramatic demise*, new maps show.

Surveys carried out by British and US researchers show that warm water melting the glacier from below gets there via ocean channels.

“These channels had not been mapped before in this kind of detail,” Dr Kelly Hogan from the British Antarctic Survey (BAS) told BBC News.

“What we’ve discovered is that they’re actually much bigger than anyone thought – up to 600m deep. Think of six football (soccer) pitches back to back.”

She added: “Because they are so deep, and so wide – this allows a lot more water to get at, and melt, Thwaites’ floating front as well as its ice that rests on the seabed.”

Thwaites, which flows into Antarctica’s Pine Island Bay, is already losing eight times as much ice a year as it was in the late 1990s.

It dumps 80 billion tonnes of ice into the ocean every year, heavily contributing to global sea level rises.

In addition, the Thwaites Glacier, the nearby Pine Island Glacier and several smaller glaciers are seen as a protective buffer for the much larger West Antarctic Ice Sheet. The two bigger glaciers are shielding ice that, if melted, would contribute to significant sea-level rise around the world.

Scientists think we could see a total collapse of the glacier within the next century and are scrambling to better understand how to save it.

As part of two new studies into the glacier, teams of US and UK scientists scanned Thwaites from above and below.

One group mapped the ice sheet from the air, while another used an icebreaker vessel equipped with an echo-locator*.

The two studies provide the best view yet of the underside of the glacier.

Their maps reveal a series of channels deep beneath the ice shelf that join up to form a major cavity.

Scientists think this cavity is a major cause of the ice loss seen at the glacier.

“The connected channels that we’ve mapped are the potential pathways for deep-ocean warm water to get in and do damage,” BAS’s Dr Tom Jordan said.

He added that the channels “also melt the base of the ice shelf, which if you weaken will make the ice further upstream in the glacier flow faster.”

Scientists will use the new data to create models that can help them to better predict the glacier’s behaviour in future.

It’s thought that rapidly warming temperatures caused by climate change are responsible for the vulnerable glacier’s troubles.

GLOSSARY

demise: downfall, decay

downfall, decay echo-locator: equipment that sends out soundwaves. How they bounce back gives information about where objects are, for instance, finding where the edge of a glacier is underwater

