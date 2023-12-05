READING LEVEL: GREEN

Queensland is bracing for its first cyclone of the season after parts of the state were battered by massive hailstones.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) said it was keeping a close eye on a tropical low that was expected to develop into a category 3 tropical cyclone by Thursday.

The low is expected to move south from the Solomon Sea into Australian waters on Tuesday, picking up intensity as it sweeps over the Coral Sea.

Weather bureau senior meteorologist Harry Clark said the BOM had high confidence the system would form a tropical cyclone by Wednesday, but that it wouldn’t pose a risk for the Queensland coast until next week.

If the low did turn into a tropical cyclone, it could hit the land almost anywhere along the Queensland coastline, with areas stretching from Townsville to the southeast corner under threat.

A tropical cyclone could form off the Queensland coast this week. Picture: Windy

“It is a weak system at the moment, but as it does come further down, it could influx fairly severely and quickly,” Mr Clark said.

“We urge people to keep an eye on the forecast and make sure they have done their cyclone preparation.”

If BOM does confirm the cyclone, it will be named “Jasper” and will be the first tropical cyclone to develop during the official 2023 season, which usually runs from November 1 to April 30.

The warning comes after the Gympie region of Queensland was battered with large hailstones.

Residents on Gympie’s southside reported hail bigger than golf balls as a series of storms swept across the region and down to the northern Sunshine Coast.

The hail looked like rock-hard snowballs.

The biggest hail recorded in the city centre of Gympie was closer to a baseball in size at 8cm in diameter, while 10cm diameter hail was reported at nearby McIntosh Creek.

The region was also hit with heavy rain.

Social media accounts lit up with hailstone photos. Picture: Kellie Jackson

This hail hit Gympie’s Southside region. Picture: Megan Louise Russell Ditton

Residents and workers across the city centre frantically raced to park their cars undercover as the cell passed over shortly before midday Monday.

Hailstones of all shapes and sizes, smooth and jagged, pelted the city centre for more than 10 minutes with regular “shots” ringing through the air as the chunks of ice bounced off awnings and roofs.

Near tennis ball sized hail were found on the ground at Gympie.

Staff at Gympie’s Tenpin Bowling and Entertainment shared a video of the downpour at the height of the storm, saying “the weather is crazy”.

“Oh my Lord,” the staff member can be heard saying as torrential rain sent water gushing across the car park amid the ping of hail stones.

One Gympie resident said she was caught totally off guard.

“OMG, did not see that coming. Absolutely smashed on the southside,” Renae Wilson said on a post showing the size of hail that fell at her property.

POLL

GLOSSARY

tropical low: low pressure weather systems that can bring powerful thunderstorms and lots of rain

low pressure weather systems that can bring powerful thunderstorms and lots of rain intensity: strength of the storm

strength of the storm influx: come in

come in cell: the storm system

EXTRA READING

What causes hail and is it dangerous?

World’s biggest iceberg sets sail

Freak summer hailstorm buries city in ice

QUICK QUIZ

1. Where in Queensland did the massive hail fall?

2. What was the largest hailstone recorded?

3. When could tropical cyclone Jasper form?

4. When would the cyclone likely hit the Queensland coast?

5. When is tropical cyclone season in Queensland?

LISTEN TO THIS STORY

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Cyclone preparation

If this weather system does turn into a tropical cyclone, it can range in intensity from number 1 to 5, with category 5 being the most severe.

How should Queensland residents prepare themselves and their property in case this weather front does turn into a severe tropical cyclone?

How to cyclone-proof a house?

What necessities should they have in the home?

What plan should they have (shelter and survival)?

How to prepare the children?

Time: allow 30 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Science, Personal and Social, Critical and Creative Thinking

2. Extension

What risks do hailstorms like the one in Gympie, Queensland pose to people and property?

Make a scrunched up ball the size of the largest hailstone recorded near Gympie the other day to visualise the size of the stones.

Time: allow 10 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Science, Personal and Social, Critical and Creative Thinking

VCOP ACTIVITY

Read this!

A headline on an article – or a title on your text – should capture the attention of the audience, telling them to read this now. So choosing the perfect words for a headline or title is very important.

Create three new headlines for the events that took place in this article. Remember, what you write and how you write it will set the pace for the whole text, so make sure it matches.

Read out your headlines to a partner and discuss what the article will be about based on the headline you created. Discuss the tone and mood you set in just your few, short words. Does it do the article justice? Will it capture the audience’s attention the way you hoped? Would you want to read more?

Consider how a headline or title is similar to using short, sharp sentences throughout your text. They can be just as important as complex ones. Go through the last text you wrote and highlight any short, sharp sentences that capture the audience.