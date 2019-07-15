environment Reading level: orange

Australia’s hot and plentiful* Northern Territory sunshine could soon be farmed for electricity to power Singapore.

The 15,000ha farm planned for the Barkly region near Tennant Creek would be the world’s biggest solar farm.

The $20 billion project would generate* 1000 jobs in Darwin and another 1000 in Adelaide, South Australia, during construction and 300 jobs on the solar farm.

Sun Cable, the Singapore-based company proposing* the farm, is aiming to start building in 2023 and for it to be fully working in 2027.

NT Chief Minister Michael Gunner supports the plan.

The NT News newspaper understands traditional owners in Central Australia and the Federal Government have attended meetings about the project.

Overhead power lines would send the electricity generated to Darwin and into the NT electricity system. Most of the power would then be exported to Singapore.

Sun Cable managing director David Griffin said the farm would produce about one third of Singapore’s electricity, transmitted from Darwin with a 3800km-long underwater power line called a High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) cable.

He said Australia’s strong relationship with Singapore, as well as its stable economy* and political and legal system*, will ensure a secure, reliable electricity supply for Singapore.

The farm would use 5B manufactured Maverick solar power technology, which is already successfully in use in the cyclone-prone NT town Borroloola.

Mr Griffin said this technology was a good choice for the new farm because much of the equipment could be made elsewhere and transported to the farm, which was a quick and efficient way of building in a remote location.

“The Maverick technology combines modular* design, prefabrication* and rapid deployment*,” Mr Griffin said

“We would look to manufacture those Mavericks in Darwin and Adelaide and transport them to site.

“That will involve a lot of factory jobs … about 1000 jobs in each assembly facility*.”

Mr Griffin said the construction would take just under three years and up to 300 people would work on site.

“We are designing this project on the back of solar technology that exists now. We know it works from a technical and engineering perspective and our firm view is that this will work on a commercial* basis. It will have a 10GW generation capacity.

“We are working as fast as we can to put the myriad* of project components* together and get to the 2023 target date.”

Mr Gunner said: “There is no better place in the world to lead the renewable revolution than the Northern Territory.”

“We have the guaranteed cloud-free days, the land, and a government with the vision, plan, and will,” he said.

“There are more bright days ahead of us than cloudy; literally, that’s why we are the natural place for leadership on solar.”

In Western Australia, a separate group of developers is working on plans for an even bigger combined wind and solar farm in the Pilbara in WA. This project is called the Asian Renewable Energy Hub, with the planned 15GW electricity generated to be used by mining-related companies in the area as well as for household power in Australia and for export, possibly to South Korea and Japan.

HOW SOLAR POWER WORKS

Solar panels capture energy from the sun. They take this energy and use it to provide electricity and even hot water. Solar panels can work on cloudy days when the sun isn’t very visible at all.

The sun shines on the solar panels and the panels absorb the energy, creating direct current (DC) electricity.

The electricity is fed into what is called a solar inverter. This converts the current into alternating current (AC) electricity.

The AC current is then used to power electrical devices such as lights or appliances.

Solar panels cannot provide power at night, so most people still have to remain connected to the National Grid (this is where most houses get electricity from).

Any power not needed gets sent back (or sold) to the National Grid for others to use.

In a way, the National Grid is similar to a bank. You can deposit your excess energy from solar panels, but when you need power later (such as during the evening), you can take some back.

GLOSSARY

plentiful: lots of something

generate: make

proposing: suggesting and planning

economy: money system

political and legal system: government and laws

modular: in small parts

prefabrication: made ahead of time, usually somewhere else

deployment: begin using or operating

facility: place where something particular happens

commercial: to make money, as a business

myriad: a huge number of things

components: parts

