NSW government buys two sheep stations for new outback national park

Australia is set to get a huge new national park after the New South Wales government’s purchase of two sheep stations totalling 60,000ha in western NSW.

Adjoining Langidoon and Metford stations, 65km east of Broken Hill, are home to at least 14 threatened animal species plus threatened plant communities and landscape types not yet protected within national parks.

It is the second largest land acquisition* for national parks in the state in the past 10 years.

NSW environment minister Matt Kean announced the purchase, the price of which has not been made public.

“Land to the west of the Great Dividing Range supports a great diversity of wildlife, unique natural heritage and culturally important places, worthy of protection,” Mr Kean said.

“This new park will be an important refuge for wildlife including at least 14 threatened animal species including habitat for the Australian bustard, white-fronted chat and the pink cockatoo.”

In the future, visitors to the former Metford and Langidoon land will be able to explore sandplains and stony desert, gibber chenopod shrublands, floodplain woodland along watercourses and a lake system that provides habitat for a range of migratory* bird species.

The properties contain important Aboriginal heritage including artefacts* such as grinding plates and stones.

The government will now go through the legal process of creating a new national park, which will likely take several months. Once the land is formally reserved, the NSW national parks system will have increased by more than 350,000ha since August 2019, on the way to meet the state’s target of an additional 400,000ha by the end of 2022.

Last year, the NSW government bought Narriearra Station, a 1534-square kilometre property across the Channel Country in the northwest corner of NSW, now Narriearra Caryapundy Swamp National Park. This is the largest purchase of private land for national parks.

WHAT WILL BE PROTECTED?

Langidoon Station is 35,554ha and Metford Station is 24,914.19ha. The total land area is 60,468ha.

The land includes the Barrier Ranges subregion, which has steep, low rocky ranges with stream channels and floodplains, low angle alluvial* fans and floodouts, extending to extensive sandplains and dunefields with lakes and claypans*. There is nothing like this in any other existing national park.

More than 30 per cent of the land is Acacia loderi shrublands, an endangered type of ecosystem*.

Threatened bird species are likely to include the Australian bustard, white-fronted chat, pink cockatoo, blue-billed duck and freckled duck.

Wetlands, including the 160ha Eckerboon Lake, provide habitat for migratory bird species during times of flood.

GLOSSARY

acquisition: something bought or obtained

something bought or obtained migratory: describing an animal that migrates

describing an animal that migrates artefacts: historical object made by a human being

historical object made by a human being alluvial: describing a deposit of clay, silt or sand left behind by flowing water

describing a deposit of clay, silt or sand left behind by flowing water claypans: a shallow hollow lined with clay that holds water after rain

a shallow hollow lined with clay that holds water after rain ecosystem: a community or system of living things

