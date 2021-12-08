environment Reading level: green

The Great Barrier Reef’s first IVF* coral babies have become proud parents themselves after a spectacular spawning* event off North Queensland.

Researchers have found that 22 large coral colonies* born through the first coral IVF trial on the reef in 2016 have grown to maturity – and were filled with eggs and sperm* ready to spawn after the last full moon.

The November coral spawning, one of the world’s most mesmerising* natural events, was praised by scientists as being one of the best in years.

The discovery has delighted researchers and given fresh hope that parts of the reef badly damaged by coral bleaching*, cyclones or climate change can be restored.

Great Barrier Reef Foundation Managing Director Anna Marsden said it was a major breakthrough in efforts to protect the world wonder.

“These coral babies have grown from microscopic larvae* to the size of dinner plates, having not only survived a bleaching event but are now reproducing themselves – helping to produce larvae that can restore a degraded* reef,” she said.

“Saving the reef is a huge task, but having proof that this innovative*, cutting-edge science works gives us hope.”

Lead Researcher and Southern Cross University Distinguished Professor Peter Harrison said it was the first project of its kind to re-establish coral on damaged reefs by collecting millions of coral eggs and sperm during the spawning season and later releasing them directly onto degraded areas of the reef.

“The ultimate aim of this process is to produce new breeding populations of corals in areas of the reef that no longer have enough live corals present due to being damaged by the effects of climate change,” he said.

“This is a thrilling result, to see these colonies we settled during the first small-scale pilot study on Heron Island grow over five years and become sexually reproductive.”

GLOSSARY

IVF: in-vitro fertilisation, a process where an egg and sperm are combined outside the body

QUICK QUIZ

When did the first coral IVF trial begin? How many coral colonies were born as a result of that trial? What are three things that have badly damaged the Great Barrier Reef? Anna Marsden compared the current size of the coral babies to what common household item? Where did the first small-scale pilot study take place?

