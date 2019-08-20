Iceland holds funeral for its melted glacier and leaves a letter to the future

environment Reading level: green

Iceland has held a funeral for a glacier.

With poetry, moments of silence and political speeches about the urgent need to fight climate change, Iceland’s prime minister, activists*, scientists and others bade* goodbye to what once was a glacier.

Icelandic geologist Oddur Sigurdsson pronounced the Okjokull glacier extinct about 10 years ago.

But on Sunday he brought a death certificate* to the memorial* service.

After about 100 people made a two-hour hike up a volcano, children installed a memorial plaque to the glacier, now called just “Ok,” minus the Icelandic word “jokull”, for glacier.

The glacier used to stretch 15 square kilometres, Sigurdsson said.

Residents reminisced* about drinking pure water thousands of years old from Ok.

“The symbolic death of a glacier is a warning to us, and we need action,” former Irish president and former United Nations human rights commissioner* Mary Robinson said.

This was Iceland’s first glacier to disappear. But Sigurdsson said all of the nation’s ice masses will be gone in 200 years.

“We see the consequences of the climate crisis,” Icelandic Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir said. “We have no time to lose.”

Jakobsdottir said she will make climate change a priority when Nordic* leaders and German Chancellor Angela Merkel meet in Reykjavik on Tuesday.

“I know my grandchildren will ask me how this day was and why I didn’t do enough,” said Gunnhildur Hallgrimsdottir, 17.

The plaque, which notes the level of heat-trapping carbon dioxide in the atmosphere measured last May, also bears a message in Icelandic and English, titled “A letter to the future”.

The letter reads:

“Ok is the first Icelandic glacier to lose its status as a glacier.

In the next 200 years all our glaciers are expected to follow the same path.

This monument is to acknowledge that we know what is happening and what needs to be done.

Only you know if we did it.”

HOT JULY

The ceremony for the glacier came only days after the announcement by scientists that July was the hottest month measured on Earth since records began in 1880.

It’s the latest in a series of peaks that scientists say backs up predictions for man-made climate change.

The previous hottest month on record was July 2016, which was 0.03C cooler, according to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The results had been expected after several European countries including France, Belgium and Germany reported that July smashed previous national temperature records. The Swedish town of Markusvinsa recorded 34.8C, the highest ever temperature measured north of the Arctic Circle.

The July peaks came hot on the heels of a sizzling June, which was the hottest June recorded over the past 140 years.

The year to date is also 0.95C above the long-term average, still slightly behind 2016 and on a par* with 2017, NOAA said.

Meteorologists* expect 2019 won’t beat the current record for warmest year, set in 2016.

GLOSSARY

activists: people who campaign to bring about change

people who campaign to bring about change bade: past tense of bid

past tense of bid death certificate: official document issued when someone dies

official document issued when someone dies memorial: a ceremony, statue or plaque to remember someone or something by

a ceremony, statue or plaque to remember someone or something by reminisced: talked about or thought about something enjoyable in the past

talked about or thought about something enjoyable in the past commissioner: a person appointed to be in charge of something

a person appointed to be in charge of something Nordic: relating to Scandinavia, Finland Norway

on a par: equal to

equal to meteorologists: climate and weather scientists

QUICK QUIZ

What were the Icelanders reminiscing about? Who is Katrín Jakobsdóttir and why was she at the funeral? In the letter, it suggests all the Icelandic glaciers will melt. In what time period? When did official records for weather and temperatures begin to be kept? What is the hottest year on record and is 2019 likely to be hotter?

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Time capsule

The plaque left at the extinct Ok glacier acknowledges to the future generations that we know what’s going on (with climate change), and only the people reading this in 200 years will know if we did enough about it to stop all the glaciers from disappearing.

Rule a line across a page, halfway down. Divide the top half into four boxes. Now label and complete this chart that could be buried in a time capsule in your school, letting future generations know what you knew and planned to do about climate change. This will allow future generations to know what children in 2019 were thinking and feeling and what they tried to do to help stop climate change.

Title: Climate Change in the Future: A perspective of a primary school student in 2019

Box 1: What do I know about climate change

Box 2: What is the Australian Government and leaders doing to address this issue?

Box 3: How I am trying to help the Earth

Box 4: What my concerns are for climate change in the future

Complete your page by drawing a picture in the space on the bottom half. Label this: My illustration of what the Earth looks like now compared to in 100 years

Time: allow 45 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Science, Personal and social, Critical and creative thinking

2. Extension

Complete an Acrostic Poem titled ‘OK GLACIER’ using facts and information about why this glacier is extinct and climate change in general to write a sentence for each letter.

Time: allow 20 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Critical and creative thinking

VCOP ACTIVITY

Punctuation Thief

Pick a paragraph from the article, or about 3 sentences together if that’s easier, and rewrite it without the punctuation. At the bottom of the page write a list of all the punctuation you stole and in the order you stole it. For example; C , . C .

Then swap your book with another person and see if they can work out where the punctuation needs to go back to.

Make it easier: Underline where you stole the punctuation from but don’t put the list at the bottom in order.

Make it harder: Don’t put the punctuation in order at the bottom.

Underline where you took the punctuation from, but don’t tell them what pieces you took.

Just tell them how many pieces you took, but not what they are.

Don’t give them any clues!

