Huge outback Australian station to become national park to protect more than 25 threatened species

A massive piece of the Australian outback will be turned into a national park to help protect more than 25 threatened animal species.

Narriearra Station, a 1534-square kilometre property across the Channel Country in the northwest corner of New South Wales, is the biggest purchase of private land for national parks ever made by the state government, Environment Minister Matt Kean said.

“Narriearra Station includes part of the Bulloo River flood plain, ephemeral* wetlands and landscapes currently not found anywhere in NSW national parks,” Mr Kean said in a statement.

With nearby Sturt National Park, Narriearra will create a conservation area of close to half a million hectares, or almost twice the size of the Australian Capital Territory.

Mr Kean did not disclose* the price tag for the property, which was owned by Bill O’Connor, 84, whose family has had the station since 1919.

“Narriearra is an important refuge* for threatened wildlife, with more than 25 threatened animal species, including nearly 90 per cent of NSW’s critical* habitat and breeding areas for the nationally endangered Grey Grasswren.”

Mr Kean said the purchase also secures a key section of the Caryapundy Swamp. The nationally important wetland can host tens of thousands of waterbirds including pelicans, straw-necked ibis, egrets and whiskered terns during inland flood events, he said.

“Adjoining the Pindera Downs Aboriginal Area, Narriearra contains many significant and valuable stone artefacts, tools and stone arrangements.

“The local Tibooburra Aboriginal Land Council has been invited to suggest a name for the park”, he added.

“The property is also linked to the ill-fated* Burke and Wills expedition, with two expedition campsites on the property.”

Explorers Burke and Wills crossed the land in 1860, with an engraved post marking one of the expedition’s two camp sites.

The dog-proof fence of the NSW-Queensland border forms its northern boundary.

The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) welcomed the new park.

“This new National Park is an example of the ambitious action required to slow and reverse the biodiversity* extinction crisis,” WWF Australia’s Stuart Blanch said, but added NSW needed to do more.

Mr Blanch also called on the government to employ people from the local indigenous community to help protect important sites and manage the land.

Conservation organisation Pew Charitable Trusts also hailed* the move. “The Outback landscapes in western New South Wales have not been highly protected and the scale of this historic purchase is exciting,” the group’s Australian director Barry Traill said.

LISTEN TO THIS STORY

HAVE YOUR SAY: What would you like to see if you visited this national park?