Drones helping secure a future for koalas

environment Reading level: green

Drones are dropping eucalypt seeds on forest burned in last summer’s bushfires in an effort to help provide a future food source to help koala populations recover.

The drones are better able than humans to drop seeds in massive numbers into inaccessible areas.

The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) is testing the technique in New South Wales.

Last summer’s fires killed or displaced 3 billion mammals, birds and reptiles, the WWF estimates, and destroyed or damaged up to 7 billion trees across 11 million hectares of Australia’s southeast. Thirty four people died and nearly 3000 homes were destroyed.

WWF’s Australia unit is seeking to raise $300 million over five years to fund the initiative* to try the seed drones and other methods to revive forest habitat, aiming to double koala numbers on the east coast.

“The magnitude* of the bushfire crisis requires us to respond at a scale that’s never been done before,” said WWF-Australia CEO Dermot O’Gorman.

“One of the new ways we’re doing this is using drones that can put large amounts of seed across landscapes and … reach inaccessible areas much easier,” he said.

Some of the WWF drones can plant 40,000 seeds a day and will help create corridors so that koalas and other wildlife can move across a landscape fragmented* by fire and land clearing, Mr O’Gorman said in a statement.

In June, a parliamentary* inquiry found that koalas in NSW could become extinct by 2050 unless immediate action is taken to protect them and their habitat.

In NSW, at least 5000 koalas were killed in the fires that burned 80 per cent of the Blue Mountains World Heritage Area and 24 per cent of koala habitat on public land, the report said.

A NURSE FOR MANY

At work, Morgan Philpott cares for sick children. In his spare time the paediatric* nurse turns his attention to unwell koalas.

“They really run the risk of becoming extinct inside our lifetime,” Mr Philpott said of the NSW koala population at an animal hospital on Sydney’s outskirts while helping a vet treat a rescued koala infected with the bacterial disease chlamydia.

The widespread infection among the koalas, bushfires, drought, logging and urban encroachment* of their habitat are some of the many destructive forces that continue to threaten their survival.

“If the areas that didn’t burn last year burn this year, that would really be catastrophic*,” for the koalas, said Mr Philpott, who joined the country’s biggest animal rescue agency, Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Service, or WIRES, at the urging of his daughter.

“Future fires could spell the end of them.”

As another summer looms*, koalas face the threat of more bushfires, although weather forecasters expect a wetter, cooler few months than in the previous year.

New state laws have sought to limit the ability of farmers to clear land deemed* important for koala habitat, sparking heated political debate.

GLOSSARY

initiative: idea, action or plan

idea, action or plan magnitude: size

size fragmented: broken up into small parts

broken up into small parts parliamentary: by members of parliament

by members of parliament paediatric: to do with children

to do with children encroachment: moving in on another area

moving in on another area catastrophic: causing a catastrophe

causing a catastrophe looms: become visible

become visible deemed: considered to be

EXTRA READING

Mystery of koala drinking habits solved

Koalas at risk as numbers halve in 20 years

Baby koala saved in world-first operation

Bear back on duty for bushfire season

QUICK QUIZ

What are the drones dropping? Where? Why is it easier to use drones than humans? List at least two things threatening koalas. What is Morgan’s regular job? What does he do in his spare time? What do weather forecasters predict for this summer?

LISTEN TO THIS STORY

</p> <div style="font-size: 10px; color: #cccccc;line-break: anywhere;word-break: normal;overflow: hidden;white-space: nowrap;text-overflow: ellipsis; font-family: Interstate,Lucida Grande,Lucida Sans Unicode,Lucida Sans,Garuda,Verdana,Tahoma,sans-serif;font-weight: 100;"><a href="https://soundcloud.com/user-310679086" title="Kids News" target="_blank" style="color: #cccccc; text-decoration: none;">Kids News</a> Â· <a href="https://soundcloud.com/user-310679086/drones-reseeding-koala-habitat" title="Drones reseeding koala habitat" target="_blank" style="color: #cccccc; text-decoration: none;">Drones reseeding koala habitat</a></div> <p>

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Save the Koala Poster

Make an informative poster on what we can do to save koalas from ever becoming extinct. On your poster include facts from the article such as main threats and how we can help them. Your poster should have a bold and catchy title, have the information presented clearly and accurately (not long sentences or lots of text) and have some diagrams or illustrations. Display your posters or share with another class.

Time: allow 30 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English

2. Extension

Can you think of some other ways in which drones could be used to help other animals or the environment?

Work with a partner and brainstorm some ideas to share with others.

Time: allow 15 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Personal and social, Critical and creative thinking

VCOP ACTIVITY

Verb adventures

With a partner see if you can identify all the doing words/verbs in this text. Highlight them in yellow and then make a list of them all down your page. Now see if you and your partner can come up with a synonym for the chosen verb. Make sure it still makes sense in the context it was taken from.

Try to replace some of the original verbs with your synonyms and discuss if any are better and why.

HAVE YOUR SAY: Have you ever seen a koala in the wild? Describe your experience.

No one-word answers. Use full sentences to explain your thinking. No comments will be published until approved by editors.