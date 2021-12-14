environment Reading level: green

They are the item that defined the Covid-19 pandemic, and in many ways saved us from it, but they’ve also become a massive problem in their own right.

The number of face masks found in litter globally skyrocketed* more than 80-fold because of the Covid-19 pandemic, a new study has found.

Citizen scientists in 11 countries including Australia used a litter-logging* app called Litterati to quantify the increase they have seen in discarded* personal protective equipment (PPE) since early 2020.

Besides an 84-times increase in dropped masks, the study also revealed gloves and wipes had more than doubled in litter volumes.

The problem was most widely reported in Britain, where PPE now accounts for more than 5 per cent of all litter.

Australia reported less overall PPE litter than most nations in the study, but more than New Zealand, Sweden and The Netherlands.

The authors of the study, which has been published in Nature Sustainability*, said the environmental impacts of PPE litter should be considered in future government pandemic responses, as the items damage the environment in a number of ways. Besides mask straps entangling wildlife both on land and at sea, the plastic elements can break down into harmful microplastics*, and their component* chemicals can leach toxins into waterways.

Clean Up Australia Chairman Pip Kiernan said the organisation would be using the sheer number of dropped masks as a call to action for the next Clean Up Australia Day, on Sunday March 6.

“We don’t want the pandemic to have this huge environmental legacy*, and we can all take action,” she said.

So why are we seeing so many masks dropped on city footpaths and parks? Mask-wearing suggests conscientiousness* and civic-mindedness*, which are not attributes* associated with people who litter.

A compounding* factor could be that the direct Covid association makes other people more reluctant to pick up someone else’s stray mask to put in the bin – even if they regularly collect other forms of litter when they see it.

“A certain number are just being dropped in error,” Ms Kiernan said. “We all need to keep track and be super vigilant*.”

Businesses could do their part by providing staff with reusable cloth masks, rather than handing out yet more disposable* masks, she said.

“It’s not likely that mask wearing is going to go away any time soon,” she said. “When things settle with this pandemic, we’ll see more people wearing masks when they’ve got colds and flu, as we’ve seen in other parts of the world.”

Mask mandates* vary between each state and territory. From today, NSW and Victoria join Tasmania, SA and Western Australia in reducing mandatory mask-wearing to high risk settings. High risk environments include public transport, healthcare and airports but as changes are ongoing, it is best to check the relevant state and territory government website for the most up-to-date information.

Chemist Warehouse director Mario Tascone said the chain was still seeing “strong sales” for both disposable and reusable masks.

Registrations for Clean Up Australia Day events are now open – parents and carers can check the website to find out about events near you.

GLOSSARY

skyrocketed: increased greatly and/or very rapidly

