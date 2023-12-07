READING LEVEL: ORANGE

The computer you are reading my humble* column on is powered by electricity. So is the phone you may be checking your Snapchats on. That Tesla sitting in the driveway needs to be charged daily, along with the lights, water heaters, aircon units and that new electric cooking range that replaced the gas cooktop in the kitchen. And that’s just one house.

Multiply it by millions, add in all the businesses, schools, factories and public amenities*, and you can see energy generation is kind of important.

Broken Hill in rural NSW has a solar farm the size of London’s Hyde Park. This solar farm is one of the largest in the Southern Hemisphere, sending enough electricity to the national grid to power 17,000 homes a year. Picture: Nearmap

As we move away from fossil fuels* and towards zero emissions* and renewables* as our main source of energy, the question now being raised is how can we power whole economies on things like wind, solar, hydro* and other renewable technologies?

Battery storage has emerged as a way of solving the problem of solar not working at night and wind turbines not producing on calm days. Also the interconnection of our national power grid is seeing energy being shared around the country to where it’s needed.

Millions of households, businesses, schools, factories and public amenities all rely on electricity. Picture: Brendon Thorne/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Snowy Hydro 2.0 pumped storage project is a renewable energy mega-project that will allow the production of electricity when it is required. What we need to produce is that base load* power generation that coal provided for so long. Coal-fired power stations ran 24 hours a day and kept a constant supply of power to industry and communities. That constancy is proving to be the challenge for renewables.

There is another source of power that we don’t like to talk about in Australia and that is nuclear power. In 1998, nuclear power was banned in Australia under laws passed by the Australian Government, and even though Australia is a major exporter of uranium* to other countries that produce nuclear power, we have shunned* the technology ourselves.

But now, as the world looks for energy generation with zero emissions, nuclear power is gaining renewed interest.

The Talbingo Dam in the Snowy Mountains, NSW, is the largest of the sixteen dams that are part of the Snowy Hydro Scheme. Picture: Rohan Thomson

At the COP28 climate conference in Dubai this week, the French President Emmanuel Macron urged Australia to look at nuclear energy. France produces 70 per cent of its electricity from nuclear reactors* (maybe Mr Macron wants to sell Australia some nuclear power plants?!) and has done so since the 1970s.

I thought I might look at the idea of nuclear power in Australia in a cartoon.

I remember the debates during the 1980s about nuclear power, nuclear weapons and uranium and the resistance from the environmental movement. You could have generated a lot of electricity from those heated debates!

French President Emmanuel Macron urged Australia to consider nuclear energy this week while at the COP28 Climate Conference in Dubai. Picture: Stuart Wilson/COP28 via Getty Images

The nuclear industry says it has come a long way, and is safer and more efficient than ever. The question of nuclear waste is debatable*, as is the cost of building the infrastructure*. Advocates* of nuclear power say that if we want to maintain our modern, electricity-dependent lifestyles and economies, then nuclear base load power is a no-brainer*.

I took out my pencils and stared at the blank sheet of paper. I wanted to draw a comparison between renewable energy power sources. A wind turbine versus nuclear power, maybe? I don’t know about you, but I am fascinated by those huge wind turbines. They are massive. The slow rotation of the blades is quite mesmerising.

Cartoonist Mark Knight finds the slow rotation of wind turbine blades “mesmerising” – what do you think? Pictured is Granville Harbour Wind Farm, which produces approximately 20 per cent of Tasmania's wind generation. Picture: Kevon O'Daly/ Granville Harbour Wind Farm.

So I started sketching a turbine, and standing on top of it, to show its huge scale, I placed our Minister for Energy and Climate Change, Chris Bowen. He is a strong advocate for renewables. When I drew the wind turbine with its three blades, it reminded me of something. That something could be used in this cartoon to draw a comparison between wind and nuclear power: the symbol for nuclear radiation*, a circle with three blades radiating out from the centre. Perfect, I thought.

When he was Defence Minister, Peter Dutton signed the Exchange of Naval Nuclear Propulsion Information Agreement along with British and United States during a ceremony at Parliament House in Canberra back in November 2021 and he remains an advocate of nuclear power. Picture: Kym Smith/Australian Defence Force/AFP

So I drew another wind turbine tower facing the one with Chris Bowen on top, but this turbine had the symbol for nuclear radioactivity on it instead of the usual blades. And standing on top of it was the Liberal Opposition Leader Peter Dutton, who supports investigating the potential for nuclear power in Australia. The cartoon showed the two renewable sources facing off against each other.

And just like the Voice referendum, in the renewables debate, one side says YES and the other says NO. Australians will be the judge.

