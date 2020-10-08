Citizen scientists’ photos needed for Reef census

environment Reading level: green

Citizen scientists are invited to put on their snorkels and take photos of the Great Barrier Reef as part of a world-first study.

Andy Ridley, CEO of Citizens of the Great Barrier Reef and founder of global ‘lights out’ event Earth Hour, said the Great Reef Census will capture broadscale data across the natural wonder, much of which has never been surveyed.

“It’s not like the really detailed work and incredible work like AIMS* do … this is really about absolutely … large scale reconnaissance* of as much of the reef as we can possibly see,” Mr Ridley said.

“Why that’s really interesting is firstly that it starts to ground true* many of the models that are being used to tell us the state of the reef, but also because things are changing so quickly all over the planet, what you saw 10 years ago isn’t going to be what you’re seeing today.”

A series of vessels including fishing boats, tourist operators, big yachts and research ships will be deployed* over the next 10 weeks to survey key sites along the 2300km reef.

Citizen scientists can also contribute – you just need to know how to snorkel, can be in Queensland during the survey period and have a way of getting out to the reef.

Professor Peter Mumby said citizens can use a GoPro or similar to take 10 pictures of a seascape and upload them to the website.

Then, anyone in the world with internet access will be able to go online to help identify what’s there.

“What they’re actually doing when they get there is giving us an unbiased sense of what does that reef look like at the moment,” Professor Mumby said.

“We know that reefs have been damaged by coral bleaching and previous cyclones and so some of the reefs are in much better shape than others … some of the reefs are major hubs* of delivering new corals to places that have been damaged.

“What we’re actually trying to do with this information is to find the reefs that are the most important at driving recovery of the Great Barrier Reef at this moment in time.”

For project updates or to get involved, visit greatreefcensus.org

Great Reef Census launch video

