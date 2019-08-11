Australian scientists explain what the latest predictions about climate change mean for the future

environment Reading level: orange

More dust storms, more farming in Tasmania and a year-round bushfire season are just some of the many predictions Australian scientists are making after the release of the latest international report on climate change.

And though the report does not suggest everyone stop eating meat, it does suggest that eating more plant-based foods could be a positive move for both the planet’s health and people’s health.

The Intergovernmental* Panel on Climate Change’s (IPCC) report, written by 100 scientists from around the world and commissioned by the United Nations*, was released on Thursday.

It appeared to dash* hopes that global warming could be contained to the 1.5C agreed to in the 2016 Paris climate deal.

Although global average temperatures have risen 0.87C above pre-industrial* levels, temperatures over land had already risen 1.5C, the IPCC found.

Prof Mark Howden, IPCC vice chair* and the director of the ANU Climate Change Institute, said Australia was already feeling the impacts of climate change, especially in summer, with recent repeated heatwaves.

“Climate change is already impacting our land systems, our agriculture, forests and biodiversity,” he said. “Those impacts will increase significantly in the future.”

He said the report showed climate change was also already affecting the world’s food supply.

“Both globally and in Australia, climate change is already negatively impacting our food production, and that is likely to increase,” he said.

But along with the threats came opportunities, he said.

“Temperate* zones seem to be getting some beneficial* impacts of climate change. Not everywhere is being impacted in the same way or to the same degree.”

In Australia, some areas that had previously been unsuitable for crops because rainfall was too high were now found to be suitable as rainfall levels had fallen, he said.

Associate Professor Stephen Cattle from the Sydney Institute of Agriculture said the report suggested some agricultural enterprises “might have to be a bit more flexible and move around the country”.

“Previously cooler areas might become slightly warmer, and be more productive in terms of our food requirements,” he said.

Tasmania, for example, “might become more suitable for more agricultural enterprises.”

Dust storms, such as those seen last week in northern New South Wales and South Australia, would likely increase as an effect of climate change, Assoc Prof Cattle said.

“With increasing temperatures, desertification* increases and the arid* zone creeps closer,” he said. “We have a great risk of sand storms creeping further east if climate change does continue to exert its influence.”

Bushfire season would also become a year-round problem in Australia, Prof Howdon said.

Australia “had already seen a change in the seasonality* and intensity” of bushfires. With significant fires happening in winter, the idea of a bushfire season across just a few months of the year had already started to diminish*, he said.

The report’s authors stopped short of telling people to stop eating meat and switch to vegetarian or vegan diets.

They did, however, suggest encouraging people to eat a more balanced diet, which could reduce pressure on the land and improve people’s health.

Dietary changes would involve eating more plant-based foods, including coarse grains, legumes, fruits and vegetables, nuts and seeds, as well as animal products produced in sustainable and low greenhouse gas-producing systems.

“Some dietary choices require more land and water, and cause more emissions of heat-trapping gases than others,” IPCC Working Group II co-chair Debra Roberts said.

By 2050, changing dietary habits could free up several million square kilometres of land and potentially reduce emissions by up to eight billion tonnes of equivalent carbon dioxide a year.

The report also called for more attention to the issue of food waste, the breakdown of which contributes to at least 8 per cent of human-made greenhouse gases.

“Reducing food waste is a good start,” Prof Howdon said. “If we manage our pantry better, that reduces land pressures on land.

Climate change: 'Once Australia hits this point, there is no going back'

GLOSSARY

intergovernmental: relating to work between several governments

relating to work between several governments United Nations: organisation of representatives from all the countries working together to keep the peace and get important things done

organisation of representatives from all the countries working together to keep the peace and get important things done pre-industrial: from the time before the industrial revolution in the 1800s

from the time before the industrial revolution in the 1800s dash: destroy

destroy vice chair: second in charge

second in charge temperate: place with mild temperatures

place with mild temperatures beneficial: resulting in good

resulting in good desertification: turning into a desert

turning into a desert arid: dry

dry seasonality: having a distinct season, rather than happening all the time

having a distinct season, rather than happening all the time diminish: make smaller

