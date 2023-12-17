READING LEVEL: ORANGE

Hours after the applause and relief that the world had finally reached a landmark climate agreement in Dubai, US special envoy* John Kerry conceded* he thought it might not happen.

The seasoned international negotiator recalled a conversation with one minister who worried about a deal that would signal the end of fossil fuels*.

“One minister from one of those countries involved said, ‘John, you can’t ask us to commit economic suicide*’,” Mr Kerry said.

US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry attends day thirteen of the UNFCCC COP28 Climate Conference on December 13 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The conference went into extra time delegations continued to debate the wording of the final agreement. Picture: Fadel Dawod/Getty Images

He did not name the country, but Saudi Arabia, the world’s top oil exporter, led the charge against any strong language on fossil fuels. Kuwait and Iraq were also staunch* opponents.

In the end, nearly 200 countries adopted a deal on Wednesday stating that the world would be “transitioning* away from fossil fuels” in order to achieve net-zero emissions* by 2050.

It was the first time in the 28-year history of the Conference of the Parties that all fossil fuels were mentioned in an accord*.

“I never thought we were going to have the kind of breadth that we have today, to be honest with you,” Mr Kerry said on Wednesday.

He was not alone.

“It was ‘unhoped’ for,” said a European negotiator.

COP28 brought together international heads of state and other leaders, scientists, environmentalists, representatives of indigenous peoples, activists and others to discuss and agree on the implementation of global measures towards mitigating the effects of climate change. Picture: Fadel Dawod/Getty Images

SAUDI RESISTANCE

Another European negotiator said the Emirati hosts were under heavy pressure from both their “big brother” – Saudi Arabia – and, “on the other side”, from the EU and islands most vulnerable* to extreme weather.

The clash centred around the phrase “phase-out” – pushed by an unprecedented* alliance* of countries but hated by oil producers.

After several sleepless nights of negotiations and heavy edits, a middle ground was found: “transitioning away”.

An adviser to COP28 president Sultan Al Jaber said the text was “finely calibrated*” and was “not perfect” for either the major oil producers or the island states.

Germany’s State Secretary and Special Envoy for International Climate Action Jennifer Morgan. European countries joined forces with some unlikely allies to lead the charge on fossil fuels. Picture: Fadel Dawod/Getty Images

THE AMBITIOUS ONES

Despite having to give up on the phrase “phase-out”, a self-styled “ambitious” alliance of countries still felt they achieved something that was unimaginable just a year ago.

The eclectic* alliance, ranging from European nations to Canada, Colombia, Chile and Kenya, had started COP28 on the right foot by setting aside their differences over another issue on the very first day of the summit.

In record time, on November 30, COP28 launched a “loss and damage” fund that will cover the cost of climate catastrophes in vulnerable countries.

With that issue out of the way, the coalition of more than 100 countries stuck together to lead the charge on fossil fuels.

When Dr Al Jaber proposed on Monday a draft deal that merely suggested that nations “could” reduce fossil fuel production and consumption, the coalition kept up the pressure.

Meeting with Dr Al Jaber, they raised the spectre of ending COP28 with no deal.

Nations adopted the first ever UN climate deal calling for the world to transition away from fossil fuels. "We have the basis to make transformational change happen," COP28 president Sultan Al Jaber said before the deal was adopted by consensus, prompting delegates to rise and applaud. Picture: Giuseppe Cacace/AFP

TERMS OF THE COMPROMISE

Dr Al Jaber went back to the drawing board, but “transitioning away” was not his phrase.

Similar language was used in November in a deal between Australia and Pacific Islands that called for a transition away from oil, gas and coal in line with global efforts to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

The term “transition” came back during Monday night’s crisis in Dubai when it was used by Australia and Norway, two major fossil fuel producers.

“In my opinion ‘phase out’ is a campaign term and transitioning is more international public policy. We heard more and more people mention it in the last few hours,” UAE negotiator Hana Al Hashimi told AFP on Thursday.

CHINA AND THE UNITED STATES

No consensus* would have been possible without the approval of China and the United States, who between them account for 41 per cent of greenhouse gas* emissions.

Mr Kerry had met with Chinese climate envoy Xie Zhenhua before COP28, setting the stage for close collaboration during the two-week summit in the Emirates.

In November, the two sides issued a joint statement in California which called for speeding up the rollout of renewable* energy in order to “accelerate the substitution for coal, oil and gas generation”.

Mindful to not rattle its fragile partnership with China, the United States let the “ambitious” nations lead the phase-out fight.

The US delegation* showed little enthusiasm at first, a European negotiator said. But Mr Kerry eventually made impassioned speeches for their cause.

The key US contribution was securing China’s backing, the negotiator said.

“Keeping China on board is in itself a remarkable achievement,” he said.

Chinese Special Representative for Climate Change Affairs Xie Zhenhua met with his US counterpart John Kerry. Picture: Fadel Dawod/Getty Images

METHODICAL PREPARATION

The Emirati hosts were also given credit for the result after climate campaigners doubted that an oil-rich nation could deliver a satisfactory deal.

Those doubts were reinforced when Dr Al Jaber, who heads national oil company ADNOC, was named COP28 president in January 2022.

He did not raise climate activists’ hopes early in the role, when he referred broadly to reducing “emissions” rather than fossil fuels.

But Dr Jaber changed his tune in June, when he started saying that a “phase-down” of fossil fuels was “inevitable”.

Over the last month alone, the Emirati negotiating team carried out more than 40 consultations.

Speaking to AFP, Cuban diplomat Pedro Luis Pedroso, who chaired the influential G77+China group, which represents 134 developing countries, said that “The UAE behaved remarkably with inclusivity in the whole process.”

“To be honest, I don’t think they came to this COP with a preconceived text at all,” he said.

GLOSSARY

special envoy: a special diplomatic representative of a country or organisation

a special diplomatic representative of a country or organisation fossil fuels: hydrocarbon-containing materials such as coal, oil, and natural gas, formed naturally in the Earth’s crust from the remains of dead plants

hydrocarbon-containing materials such as coal, oil, and natural gas, formed naturally in the Earth’s crust from the remains of dead plants economic suicide: policies seen to have severe economic impacts for a region, state or country

policies seen to have severe economic impacts for a region, state or country staunch: committed, dedicated, always loyal to someone or something, including an idea

committed, dedicated, always loyal to someone or something, including an idea transitioning: changing, transforming, shifting from one position to another over time

changing, transforming, shifting from one position to another over time net-zero emissions: balance between the greenhouse gas produced and the amount removed from the atmosphere

balance between the greenhouse gas produced and the amount removed from the atmosphere accord: an official agreement, pact, deal, treaty

an official agreement, pact, deal, treaty vulnerable: weaker or less able to protect itself in some way, exposed or less able to defend itself against attack or natural disasters

weaker or less able to protect itself in some way, exposed or less able to defend itself against attack or natural disasters unprecedented: never seen before

never seen before alliance: group of countries, political parties, or people working together with shared aims

group of countries, political parties, or people working together with shared aims calibrated: carefully adjusted or checked

carefully adjusted or checked eclectic: unusual or unexpected collection of something from many different sources

unusual or unexpected collection of something from many different sources consensus: harmony, general agreement or accord

harmony, general agreement or accord greenhouse gas: gases that trap heat in the atmosphere

gases that trap heat in the atmosphere renewable: energy derived from natural sources that are replenished at a higher rate than they are consumed

energy derived from natural sources that are replenished at a higher rate than they are consumed delegation: a group of people chosen to represent others

BAB it!Show you have read and understood the article by writing three sentences using the connectives “because’’, “and”, and “but” (BAB). Your sentences can share different facts or opinions, or the same ones but written about in different ways.