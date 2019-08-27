Amazon fires: Who will help save the rainforest regarded as ‘the lungs of the world’?

environment Reading level: orange

World leaders have agreed to spend $33 million on the Amazon, mainly to send firefighting aircraft to tackle the huge fires threatening the world’s biggest rainforest.

The commitment was announced by the presidents of France and Chile after the G7 met in France this week. The G7 is a group of seven of the world’s most powerful countries and includes France, the UK, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan and the US.

The group has also agreed to support a reforestation* plan that will be announced in detail at the United Nations in September, France’s Emmanuel Macron and Chile’s Sebastian Pinera said.

About 60 per cent of the Amazon is in Brazil, in South America. The vast* forest also covers parts of eight other countries: Bolivia, ­Colombia, ­Ecuador, French Guiana, ­Guyana, Peru, ­Suriname and ­Venezuela.

Brazil would have to agree to any reforestation plan, as would local communities.

The plan for the Amazon was announced after the G7’s environment talks, which focused on the fires destroying chunks of the Amazon.

US President Donald Trump did not attend the environment talks, his empty chair visible at the meeting table.

Mr Macron had made the issue one of the summit’s* priorities, and threatened to block a huge new trade deal between the European Union and Latin America* unless Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro takes serious steps to protect the Amazon. President Bolsonaro is a climate change sceptic*, is encouraging mining and ranching (cattle grazing) in Brazil and has been criticised for not doing enough to help prevent or control the fires.

“We must respond to the call of the forest which is burning today in the Amazon,” Mr Macron said.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said her country and others would talk with Brazil about reforestation in the Amazon once fires there had been put out.

“Of course (this is) Brazilian territory, but we have a question here of the rainforests that is really a global question,” she said.

“The lung of our whole Earth is affected, and so we must find ­common solutions.”

Amazon Forest: World watches wildfires lash through ‘lungs of the earth’

WHAT IS THE AMAZON?

It’s a tropical rainforest covering about 6 million sqkm of northern South America, an area similar to Queensland, Northern Territory and Western Australia combined. It covers about 40 per cent of Brazil and parts of eight other countries.

The Amazon River flows through the rainforest.

There are about 390 billion trees in the rainforest, home to 2.5 million species of insects.

HOW IMPORTANT IS THE AMAZON?

The Amazon is often called the “lungs of the Earth”.

Trees store carbon absorbed from the atmosphere, and the Amazon each year takes in as much as 2 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide — a greenhouse gas that contributes to global warming.

The Amazon’s billions of trees also release water vapour that forms a thick mist over the rainforest canopy. It rises into clouds and produces rain, affecting weather patterns across South America and beyond.

The forest is also home to an estimated 20 per cent of the Earth’s plant species, many of which are found nowhere else.

“With each hectare burned we could be losing a plant or animal species that we didn’t even know about,” said Andre Guimaraes, director of the Amazon Environmental Research Institute.

Around 400-500 indigenous tribes call the Amazon rainforest home. It’s believed about 50 of these tribes have never had contact with the outside world.

WHAT IS BURNING?

Brazil’s National Space Research Institute, which monitors* deforestation, has recorded 76,720 wildfires across Brazil this year, which is 85 per cent more than last year. A little over half of those (40,341) have been in the Amazon.

WHAT IS CAUSING THE FIRES?

Paulo Moutinho, co-founder of the Amazon Environmental Research Institute, said last week that “it is very difficult to have natural fires in the Amazon; it happens but the majority come from the hand of humans.”

He said fires are mostly started to clear land for logging, farming and ranching.

The institute doesn’t know what area has been burned, but it estimates more than 9000 sqkm of Amazon forest was lost this year to August 1.

Since 1970, 800,000 sqkm has been cleared, an area as big as New South Wales.

WHAT IS ‘THE TIPPING POINT’?

Climate scientist Carlos Nobre of the University of Sao Paulo, Brazil, and Thomas Lovejoy, an environmental scientist at George Mason University, US, have estimated that the “tipping point” for the Amazon is 20 per cent to 25 per cent deforestation.

Once the tipping point is reached, there will not be enough trees to create the rainfall needed by the forest to maintain itself, meaning large areas would become grassland or drier types of forest and there could be resulting droughts across South America and beyond.

It is thought that close to 20 per cent of the Amazon already has been deforested.

GLOSSARY

reforestation: replant forest

replant forest vast: over a huge area

over a huge area summit: meeting

meeting Latin America: American countries that were once Spanish, Portuguese and French colonies; includes most of South and Central America

American countries that were once Spanish, Portuguese and French colonies; includes most of South and Central America sceptic: doesn’t believe something is true

doesn’t believe something is true monitors: watches and records

QUICK QUIZ

What does the Amazon River have to do with this rainforest? Explain why the Amazon is called the “lungs of the Earth”. Why was Raoni Metuktire at the G7 in France? How are most of the fires likely to have started? What percentage of the Amazon is thought to have been cleared so far?

