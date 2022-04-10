elections Reading level: green

Australians are off to the polls!

And as the nation once again prepares to elect its federal leaders, it’s the perfect time for kids to learn all about our system of government, and how and why we have elections.

Kids News has created a special Elections Education Kit to help students understand this fundamental part of our democracy and the role each person plays.

The digital kit is designed for students in Years 3 to 8 and comes with a workbook of 20 activities, created by a teacher and aligned to the National Curriculum.

The kit content covers:

Election time

Voting

Federal parliament

Australia’s system of government

The prime minister and other leaders

Political parties

Election campaigning

The governor-general and republic debate

Canberra – our national capital

How kids can get involved

The workbook is supported by 10 feature stories on elections under our Education Kits topic page at kidsnews.com.au/education-kits

These stories will assist students to answer the questions in the workbook.

The Elections Education Kit is FREE to teachers and parents who sign up to the Kids News newsletter.

A link and a special access code will be sent to subscribers in our next newsletter.