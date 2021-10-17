How to get our FREE Climate Change Education Kit

climate change Reading level: green

The Glasgow summit has again put climate change in the spotlight.

As global leaders discuss how to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and achieve net zero by 2050, Kids News is giving students the tools they need to understand the issues with our Climate Change Education Kit.

The digital kit is designed for students in Years 3 to 8 and comes with a workbook of 20 activities that delve into everything kids need to know about Climate Change, from its causes and impacts, to what’s being done to tackle it.

Activities are created by teachers and aligned to the National Curriculum.

The kit content covers:

Climate change overview

Climate change in Australia

Biggest polluters

Global Climate action

National climate action

Net Zero 2050

Solutions – big and small

What kids can do

Natural climate change

Climate anxiety

The workbook is supported by 10 feature stories on Climate Change under our Education Kits topic page at kidsnews.com.au/education-kits

These stories will assist students to answer the questions in the workbook.

The Climate Change Education Kit is FREE to teachers and parents who sign up to the Kids News newsletter.

A link and a special access code will be sent to subscribers in our next newsletter.