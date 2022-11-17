Watch out Washington, Trump has US presidency in his sights again

civics Reading level: red

Former US president Donald Trump is running for the top job again in 2024.

Mr Trump lost the presidency back in 2020 when Democrat Joe Biden defeated him in a bitter election that Mr Trump has never really conceded* and indeed claims was “stolen” from him. We all remember those shocking scenes of Trump supporters storming the Capitol* Building and trashing it after being urged by Mr Trump to protest the election result. It was like a high school muck-up day on steroids.

To say that Donald Trump is a polarising* figure is an understatement. He is loathed* by the Democrats and the progressive* side of politics, but he has a strong following among some on the right* and also the working class who believe he stands up to the political elites* in Washington. But in the recent midterm elections, Republican candidates supported by Mr Trump did not do so well.

Many saw this as a setback for Mr Trump. The Donald didn’t see it that way, and seemingly unperturbed*, announced that he was running for president again.

As a cartoonist, I was popping champagne corks and dancing in the street. But a lot of people in his own Republican party were not so celebratory. They want to move on from the divisive* Mr Trump and support new rising presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis.

I thought a cartoon on Mr Trump’s announcement was warranted*. I wanted to illustrate how Donald Trump’s 2024 run for office will again shake things up in US politics.

I thought Mr Trump running for president again would hit Washington like a missile: and just as I had that thought I heard the news that a wayward missile from the Ukraine war had crashed into Poland.

I saw a metaphorical* comparison between the two events, so I started to draw Mr Trump sitting astride a large airborne missile.

I love to use images from popular culture* and there is an iconic scene in the 1964 movie Dr Strangelove (a brilliant anti-war satire*) where actor Slim Pickens rides an atomic missile that is dropped from a B-52 bomber. He rides it like a bucking bronco, yahooing and waiving his hat in the air as he goes down. I have used this image for Mr Trump in the cartoon.

Next was to add in the target of his campaign, The White House. I searched online for aerial shots of the White House that I could use as a reference for my drawing. When I came across this picture I thought I would use the actual photo to give the cartoon a strong contrast between Mr Trump and the target below. I did this using the Adobe Photoshop computer program.

I drew Mr Trump in ink on paper and then scanned that into my Mac computer. Then I pasted that image into the photo of the White House.

To make it look more realistic I blurred the White House background and dropped its opacity* to 50 per cent to give it depth. Then I airbrush in clouds and pasted in the captions.

The effect is that Mr Trump looks like he is hurtling through the sky towards his target below.

The cartoon shows that you can bring together many things – metaphors, popular culture, images, two news stories and computer technology – to create a political cartoon!

GLOSSARY

conceded: admitted defeat

admitted defeat Capitol: the US federal government headquarters, equivalent to our Parliament House

the US federal government headquarters, equivalent to our Parliament House polarising: causing groups to be divided and have opposing feelings

causing groups to be divided and have opposing feelings loathed: hated

hated progressive: people who favour social reforms rather than conservative traditions

people who favour social reforms rather than conservative traditions right: the side of politics that has conservative or traditional beliefs

the side of politics that has conservative or traditional beliefs elites: people who are seen as superior

people who are seen as superior unperturbed: not worried

not worried divisive: causing something to be divided rather than united

causing something to be divided rather than united warranted: necessary, needed

necessary, needed metaphorical: using a metaphor, which is when you use something to represent or be a symbol of something else

using a metaphor, which is when you use something to represent or be a symbol of something else popular culture: activities, beliefs and things that are popular with most people in society

activities, beliefs and things that are popular with most people in society satire: a humorous way of criticising people or ideas to show they have faults or are wrong

a humorous way of criticising people or ideas to show they have faults or are wrong opacity: how easy something is to see through

