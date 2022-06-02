‘Voldemort’ sledge backfires in Mark Knight cartoon

civics Reading level: orange

In my political cartoons I often compare politicians to characters in popular books, movies and myths.

The use of popular culture* icons* as visual metaphors* helps make a statement about the politician in question. It helps describe the politician to the reader.

For example, in the past I have drawn Donald Trump as Darth Vader. We all know Vader’s personality, one of ruthless* power, imperious*. So when I put President Trump in Darth Vader’s armour holding a lightsaber I was pasting Vader’s character onto the president and making an association between the two. Anyway, I think Donald Trump would have liked being drawn as the Sith Lord!

This week in Australian politics Peter Dutton became the new leader of the Liberal Party which is now in opposition.

When the Liberals were in government, Mr Dutton was seen as the hard man in the parliament. One of his roles was being the Immigration and Border Protection Minister. Australia has had a very firm stance on keeping its borders secure and, at times, some thought these measures were harsh.

But Mr Dutton held firm on the policy and gained a reputation for his resolve* in the face of criticism. But no, I did not draw him as Darth Vader!

What did happen this week was that a member of the new Labor government, Tanya Plibersek, did my job for me, using a visual metaphor to describe Mr Dutton.

Ms Plibersek made a joke about Mr Dutton being the “Voldemort” of the Liberal Party. Harry Potter fans know Voldemort – “he whose name shall never be spoken” – is the arch* bad guy in the Potter series. The blue tinged, bald, gaunt* faced evil wizard gives magic wands a bad name.

Peter Dutton is no evil wizard, but he is bald, high cheek-boned and not prone to smiling much for the cameras. As he said of himself, when you are responsible for placing hundreds of asylum seekers trying to arrive by boat in offshore detention, there’s not much to smile about. True.

But Ms Plibersek’s comment made the news and everyone had a bit of a giggle about it.

Except Anthony Albanese, the new Prime Minister and Tanya Plibersek’s boss.

Albo says he wants to change politics in Australia. He wants to move on from the destructive adversarial* style and move to something more constructive*. Calling your opponents names was out.

The PM asked Ms Plibersek to apologise to Mr Dutton, which she did.

So I drew a cartoon about the event. Peter Dutton is fabulous to draw and so I took up my pen with relish!

I decided to use a multi-framed comic strip style cartoon.

I started with Ms Plibersek’s name calling. Then Mr Dutton, as Voldemort, waving his wand and turning her into a frog, as wizards do. Then Albo telling her that is not how we play the game these days, so it’s time to kiss and make up. In the final frame, Ms Plibersek turns back into herself, after having been kissed by Mr Dutton, and promises to never do it again.

I guess what I’m trying to say is that when you call people names it usually reflects badly on the person doing the name calling.

Mr Albanese wants the new parliament to move away from the schoolyard style of behaviour. There will be no more name calling.

Let’s see how long that lasts!

GLOSSARY

popular culture: activities, beliefs and things that are popular with most people in society

activities, beliefs and things that are popular with most people in society icons: very famous people or things that represent a set of beliefs or a way of life

very famous people or things that represent a set of beliefs or a way of life metaphors: imaginative ways of describing something by referring to something else which is similar in some way

imaginative ways of describing something by referring to something else which is similar in some way ruthless: having or showing no pity or compassion for others, cruel

having or showing no pity or compassion for others, cruel imperious: arrogant and domineering

arrogant and domineering resolve: firm determination to do something

firm determination to do something arch: chief, leading, main

chief, leading, main gaunt: thin and bony

thin and bony adversarial: involving arguments and disagreement

involving arguments and disagreement constructive: intended to be useful or helpful

QUICK QUIZ

Why does Mark Knight use visual metaphors from popular culture in his cartoons about politicians? What character has he used for Donald Trump? Why did he use Voldemort in this cartoon? What change does Anthony Albanese want to make to the style of politics in Australia? What is Mark Knight trying to say with this cartoon?

