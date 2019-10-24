Uluru climb dismantling to begin within days despite continued opposition to ban

civics Reading level: orange

Parks Australia plans to start dismantling the world-famous Uluru climb two days after it closes on October 26, despite pressure to reconsider the climbing ban.

The removal of 138 steel posts, a chain and white markings pointing the way to a cairn* at Uluru’s summit should begin on October 28 and be complete by January 31, 2020, according to tender* documents issued by the Director of National Parks.

Taking down the posts and other material is controversial because it forms part of heritage claims lodged by those seeking to stop the climb closure.

The climb is scheduled to close under a resolution* of the Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park Board of Management passed in November 2017.

Aboriginal traditional owners have long objected to tourists walking on the rock, where there are many sacred sites, and say they would prefer to develop tourism opportunities of their own.

They have accused authorities of turning Uluru into a “Disneyland” and of ignoring their rights to do as they see fit with their land.

Those opposed to the climbing ban say Aboriginal people used to climb themselves and have helped others in the past, and that the climb is now part of Australia’s cultural heritage, too.

Geologist Marc Hendrickx has appealed to the Human Rights Commission* alleging racial discrimination in relation to the climbing ban.

He has also appealed to the Environment Minister citing the park’s World Heritage listing, which mentions views only accessible from Uluru’s summit.

“Parks Australia and the Minister have denied they are destroying the summit monument, chain and memorial plaques but here we have it written in plain English,” Mr Hendrickx said.

“Australian cultural artefacts, celebrated by the whole world being ripped down in breach* of the lease agreement, in breach of World Heritage Values without due respect to the views of the Australian Public and its political leaders.”

The park’s general manager Mike Misso said Uluru can now be a better tourist destination with more Anangu people working and benefiting from it.

“The dominant reason for the UNESCO World Heritage listing was the living cultural landscape of nature and culture intertwined through traditions over thousands of years,” he said.

“The closure of the climb enhances the park’s world heritage values. It’s in conflict if you have got inappropriate visitor activity.”

Tourism Central Australia CEO Stephen Schwer said although a few businesses wanted it to stay open the tourism industry, including the 340 members he worked with, mostly wanted the climb closed, “Particularly tourism operators down at the rock because they work with Anangu on a daily basis and they can see the frustration that it causes them,” he said.

“They’re our friends, these are people who are friends with our tourism operators who even in some cases work with them.”

Uluru’s cultural and religious significance to the Anangu people relates to Tjukurpa, a word for their creation beliefs and law, which outweighs economic* considerations.

The industry also had a responsibility to look after the social, cultural and community values of the destination, as not doing so posed a greater threat to tourism than banning the climb, Mr Schwer said.

There is less wildlife in the region and drinking from waterholes at the bottom of the rock because of human waste entering due to people relieving themselves while climbing.

Another issue was that at least 37 climbers have died and people were injured every week, including a 12-year-old South Australian girl who last week fell several metres and was injured.

“Which other attraction, say a theme park or something that’s had over 30 deaths would still be open to this day?” Mr Schwer said.

“People may disagree with putting it in those terms, but from a tourism perspective we’ve got to manage the destination safely. That is unsafe.”

GLOSSARY

cairn: collection of stones to make a significant place

collection of stones to make a significant place tender: bid to do a job

bid to do a job resolution: promise or decision

promise or decision Human Rights Commission: an independent organisation that investigates complaints about discrimination

an independent organisation that investigates complaints about discrimination breach: break

break economic: to do with how money moves around a community

