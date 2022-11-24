This party’s sure to be a vote winner in Victorian election

civics Reading level: orange

Victorians will exercise their democratic* right to vote for a new state government this weekend.

Daniel Andrews and the Labor Party have been in charge of the state for the past eight years. There have been challenging times, including catastrophic* bushfires and the Covid pandemic.

Mr Andrews has ruled supreme*, winning the last election in 2018 very comfortably. But after two terms in office and growing resentment* over the management of the Covid-19 pandemic, opposition to his government has grown.

On the eve of the election, opinion polls suggest Mr Andrews could lose enough seats to force him to form a minority government. That is where you don’t win a majority* of seats in the lower house of parliament and have to rely on support from independents or small parties like the Greens to form government.

This election there are a stack of parties and independent candidates to vote for. Besides the major parties of Labor, Liberal and the Nationals, there are the Greens, Pauline Hanson’s One Nation, Clive Palmer’s United Australia Party, the Transport Matters Party, Animal Justice Party, Angry Victorians Party, Family First, Reason, Derryn Hinch’s Justice Party, Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party and even the Restore Democracy Sack Dan Andrews Party … just to name a few.

One of the good things about an election is that it does focus attention on politicians, their policies and their thoughts on matters. But some candidates have said some pretty silly things while in the spotlight during this election campaign.

So I wanted to draw a cartoon about some of these clueless candidates that are being put forward to represent us.

Without commenting on any one candidate or particular party, I thought I would create my own party to sum up the feelings of voters who are disillusioned* with the choices they are being given.

Parties with names like the “Angry Victorians Party” don’t leave you guessing about what they stand for. So I thought I needed to create a party with a name like that!

I have always loved that word “disillusioned”. It paints such a sad picture in my mind’s eye*.

So the party I created in my cartoon to truly represent Victorians this state election was the “Victorians Disillusioned by the Dopey Candidates We Have To Vote For” party.

I drew several members of the party marching outside Flinders Street train station with the new party name emblazoned* on a huge banner. They look determined.

I’m sure there are a few people out there who’d vote for them!

GLOSSARY

democratic: to do with democracy, which is the system of government which gives the people the right to elect their parliamentarians

to do with democracy, which is the system of government which gives the people the right to elect their parliamentarians catastrophic: causing sudden and great damage or harm

causing sudden and great damage or harm rule supreme: rule with highest rank or authority

rule with highest rank or authority resentment: feeling of anger when someone does something you think is wrong

feeling of anger when someone does something you think is wrong majority: more than half

more than half disillusioned: disappointed or having lost trust in something you used to see as good or valuable

disappointed or having lost trust in something you used to see as good or valuable mind’s eye: imagination

imagination emblazoned: marked or shown in a way that is very noticeable

EXTRA READING

Playground ban stirs up memories of the Fun Police

Even premiers must follow the rules

Tough battle ahead for state of disaster

QUICK QUIZ

How long have Daniel Andrews and the Labor Party been in charge of Victoria? What do opinion polls suggest might be the outcome of the Victorian election? Name three of the smaller parties contesting the Victorian election. What does Mark say is one of the good things about an election? Why did Mark call his party “Victorians Disillusioned by the Dopey Candidates We Have To Vote For”?

LISTEN TO THIS STORY

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. What happens next?

Imagine this cartoon is part of a story that is made up of three cartoons. The three cartoons tell a complete story, and Mark’s cartoon is the start of the story. Think about what the story could be and draw the next two cartoons that tell the story.

Time: allow 30 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Visual Arts, Visual Communication Design, Critical and Creative Thinking

2. Extension

Being able to draw is only one of the skills needed to be a great cartoonist. Write a list of all of the other skills that you think cartoonists like Mark need to do their job.

Next to each skill, write a sentence that explains why that skill is important or helps them to do a great job.

Time: allow at least 20 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Personal and Social Capability, Media Arts, Visual Communication Design