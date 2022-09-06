civics Reading level: green

A group of children who spent countless hours building a homemade BMX bike track have been left devastated* after an Adelaide council removed their jumps.

For years, families had asked Charles Sturt Council to create something for kids to do in the suburb of Grange.

When nothing was done, proactive* local kids picked up their tools and got to work building a series of bike jumps along Sunset Crescent next to the Grange train station.

“We just wanted something local that we could all enjoy,” said Tyson Mutton, 12. “We want something to do and somewhere to go on the weekend and after school.”

Tyson, along with his mates Noah, Blake and other riders, spent the better part of the past month building up the track with dirt mounds of different heights.

The group was devastated to find out last week that all their hard work was going to be demolished*.

“I was down here when they did it, it was pretty sad,” Tyson said.

Residents were also disappointed to hear about the track’s removal, praising the boys’ initiative*.

“I thought this was a great outlet for children to get outside on their bikes and getting exercise, rather than being cooped up inside with their electronic devices,” said local dad Dan Jones.

“I have been asking for years for the council to build play equipment and exercise equipment on the Sunset Crescent reserve for the local families to use.

“If the council are going to do this, they need to build more public playgrounds, bike tracks for kids and exercise equipment in local parks/reserves so that it is walking distance from their homes.”

However, the decision didn’t deter* the group, sparking an online petition with more than 150 signatures asking the council to either reinstate the track or build something else for the children to ride on.

Tyson said the success of another petition over a nearby homemade bike track gave him hope.

“Another spot down at Brickworks went through the same thing, they got over 700 signatures and council listened to them, hopefully they do the same with us,” Tyson said.

A council spokesman said the demolition was in no way a deterrence to kids seeking an active lifestyle, but merely an opportunity to build something for the whole community.

“When it was brought to our attention, it didn’t meet a number of our by-laws and if someone was to fall over, we as a council have a duty of care,” the spokesman said.

“We have to make it safe but we don’t want to crush it and tell them to go away. There is obviously a need for it and now we will look at what we can do on the site to keep everyone happy.”

