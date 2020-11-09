civics Reading level: green

Millions of people around the world will stop for one minute of silence tomorrow to commemorate* those who fought and died in conflicts since World War I.

Remembrance Day is held on November 11 each year, the same date the war ended.

Tomorrow will mark the 102nd anniversary of the Armistice, which is the written agreement to end the war in 1918.

Australians will observe one minute of silence at 11am, the time when both sides signed the ceasefire document and the fighting stopped.

More than 60,000 Australians died during World War I.

People traditionally* wear red poppy pins on their jackets and hats in the lead up to Remembrance Day.

The remembrance poppy was inspired by Canadian Lieutenant Colonel John McCrae’s poem written in 1915 called In Flanders Fields.

His poem describes the poppies growing in the churned* soil of the battlefields of Europe.

They are now used as a symbol to remember soldiers killed at war and pins are sold to raise money for returned soldiers. They are also sold and worn on Anzac Day.

Wreaths will be laid at the Remembrance Day National Ceremony in Canberra and other cities and towns will hold their own services.

Ceremonies are a chance for returned service people, their friends and family and the general public to reflect on war and thank those who gave their lives for the country.

The Last Post bugle* call will be played at ceremonies. The Last Post was played during the war to signal that the night sentries were alert at their posts and gave one last warning to the other soldiers.

The tune was eventually incorporated into funeral and memorial services as a final farewell, and symbolises the duty of the dead is over and they can rest in peace.

GLOSSARY

commemorate: honour the memory

honour the memory traditionally: relating to an action or thing passed down through generations

relating to an action or thing passed down through generations churned: soil that has been turned over

soil that has been turned over bugle: military wind instrument

EXTRA READING

Armistice Day marks 100 years since the end of WWI

Anzac Day explainer: The dawn of the legend

Veterans go ‘back to hell’ through VR films

Aussie soldiers’ bravery awards

LISTEN TO TODAY’S STORY

</p> <div style="font-size: 10px; color: #cccccc;line-break: anywhere;word-break: normal;overflow: hidden;white-space: nowrap;text-overflow: ellipsis; font-family: Interstate,Lucida Grande,Lucida Sans Unicode,Lucida Sans,Garuda,Verdana,Tahoma,sans-serif;font-weight: 100;"><a href="https://soundcloud.com/user-310679086" title="Kids News" target="_blank" style="color: #cccccc; text-decoration: none;">Kids News</a> Â· <a href="https://soundcloud.com/user-310679086/remembrance-day-2020-explainer" title="Remembrance Day 2020 explainer" target="_blank" style="color: #cccccc; text-decoration: none;">Remembrance Day 2020 explainer</a></div> <p>

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Remembrance Day

Draw a large outline of a poppy that fills at least half an A4 page.

In the centre of the poppy write Remembrance Day.

On each petal write facts about Remembrance Day.

Make sure you include what the day is about, when it is, why it is observed and who commemorates this day.

Include anything else you think is important.

Time: allow 20 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Humanities and Social Sciences – History, Personal and Social Capability

2. The Last Post

The article mentions that the Last Post will be played at ceremonies.

What is it?

Research what the Last Post is and why it is played at Remembrance Day ceremonies.

Write a short paragraph explaining the significance of this piece of music.

Time: allow 30 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum links: English, Humanities — History

3. Acrostic Poem

Use the name Remembrance Day to write an acrostic poem about the significance of the day.

Begin by writing the letters down the side of your page.

Then use each letter as the first letter of the line.

You can use single words or short phrases.

Example:

R emember the young men and women

E ach one a hero

M arching off to war

E chos of their footsteps

M oments like these touch my core

Time: allow 20 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum links: English, Humanities — History

4. In Flanders Fields

Find a copy of the poem In Flanders Fields.

Read it carefully to yourself or listen as your teacher reads it to you.

What is the poem about?

How does it make you feel?

Why do you think this poem has become so popular?

Draw a picture of the image it creates in your mind.

Time: allow 25 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum links: English

VCOP ACTIVITY

VCOP everything

Create a tally of the VCOP included in this article.

On some paper, draw four columns with the headings Vocabulary, Connectives, Openers and Punctuation.

Highlight the VCOP in the article and tally each element you find.

Extension: Create a graph displaying the data you have discovered! What VCOP is present the most throughout the article?





HAVE YOUR SAY: How will you commemorate Remembrance Day?

No one-word answers. Use full sentences to explain your thinking. No comments will be published until approved by editors.