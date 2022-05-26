Mark Knight cartoon captures federal election outcome

civics Reading level: orange

Finally the six week federal election campaign has come to an end and at last we have a result.

Well not entirely, they are still counting postal votes in seats that are too close to call, but our great democratic* process has delivered us a new government and a host of new politicians heading to Canberra.

Now please don’t start to nod off as I give you a quick rundown on what happened because this is important and, to political nerds like me, quite exciting.

The huge news is prime minister Scott Morrison and his Liberal party suffered a heavy defeat, losing key heartland* seats across the country.

Independent candidates and the Greens party won more seats than ever before. The “teal” independents, a grouping of professional women running in traditional Liberal seats, kicked some serious butt and ousted leading government MPs including treasurer Josh Frydenberg!

But the big take-out from the poll is that Anthony Albanese and the Labor Party won the most seats and are now the new government.

And “Albo”, as he is known, has replaced “ScoMo” as PM.

So much to unpack*, but it was my job to try to encapsulate* the result in a cartoon for the newspaper.

I thought I would look at two aspects*: the first being the massive loss by the Liberal Party; and the second being Mr Albanese’s win for Labor after being in opposition for more than 10 years.

I was helped in my task by an admission by Scott Morrison during the election campaign that he was “a bit of a bulldozer” at times.

Opinion polls were revealing that he had an image problem and stories in the media of his bullying personality were damaging his re-election prospects*.

To try and fix things he came out in a press conference and made the bulldozer confession but said if he won the election he would change. Too late!

My cartoonist’s brain instantly had images of ScoMo as a bright yellow bulldozer ploughing through stuff.

So when the election was lost, and the Liberal party vote had collapsed, I knew exactly how it all fell down.

I drew a proud Liberal Party headquarters building with its elaborate* facade*. But unfortunately behind the facade it was falling down, with rubble everywhere and right in the middle of that rubble was our little yellow bulldozer.

These metaphorical* caricatures* speak volumes when trying to visually describe a politician. To simply draw the former prime minister as a machine among the debris of an election loss paints an immediate picture for the reader.

I knew I had to add our election winner Mr Albanese, so I sketched him walking past. We all saw the images of Albo the day after the election, walking to a local coffee shop with his dog, Toto, to celebrate the win.

I drew Albo and Toto strolling past the catastrophic* scene of the Liberal headquarters. He is using that well known phrase we heard from Scott Morrison in election campaign ads run by the Labor Party.

“That’s not my job,” Albo says when ScoMo laments* the need to rebuild the Liberal Party.

That’s politics, I guess. One day you’re the prime minister, the next day you’re history!

