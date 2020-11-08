Joe Biden claims victory in US election

civics Reading level: red

Joe Biden has defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States, saying he wants to “restore the soul” of America and unify* the country.

Delivering his victory speech to supporters in his home town of Wilmington, Delaware, on Sunday, November 9 (Australian time), Mr Biden said it was “time to heal” as he thanked his wife and family.

“The people of this nation have spoken. They’ve delivered us a convincing victory. A clear victory,” Mr Biden said.

“I pledge* to be a president who seeks not to divide but to unify.

“I sought this office to restore the soul of America, to rebuild the backbone of this nation, the middle class.

“It’s the honour of my lifetime that so many millions of Americans have voted for that vision.”

Mr Biden, 77, said the US now faced a battle to restore and defend democracy* after Mr Trump’s four years in the White House.

“The battle to control the virus. The battle to build prosperity*, the battle to secure your family’s healthcare. The battle to achieve racial justice and root out systemic* racism in this country,” he said.

“And the battle to save our planet by getting the climate under control. The battle of restoring decency, defending democracy, and giving everybody in this country a fair shot.”

Speaking before Mr Biden took the stage, vice president-elect Kamala Harris thanked voters for choosing “hope, unity, science and truth”.

Ms Harris will be the first woman and person of colour to be vice president.

“While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last,” Ms Harris said, to loud cheers from the audience.

Earlier, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison invited President-elect Biden to visit Australia next year.

Mr Biden, from the Democratic party, sealed his historic win four days after voting closed, with a record number of mail-in votes slowing the vote count.

Mr Trump took an early lead in several key states but mail-in votes swung the count in Mr Biden’s favour.

Mr Biden scored more than the required 270 electoral college* votes when he took the states of Nevada and Pennsylvania.

“With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric* behind us and come together as a nation,” Mr Biden said.

“It’s time for America to unite. And to heal.”

But a defiant* Mr Trump, from the Republican party, has refused to concede* defeat, taking to Twitter to claim he had won the election “by a lot”.

Mr Trump is threatening more legal action over the counting of votes, claiming the Democrats cheated and vote counting was rigged*. But he has not produced any evidence of wrongdoing.

If Mr Trump’s legal challenges fail, Mr Biden will be inaugurated* on January 20, 2021.

GLOSSARY

unify: bring together as one

bring together as one pledge: promise

promise democracy: system of government where the people elect their leaders

system of government where the people elect their leaders prosperity: success and wealth

success and wealth systemic: spread through a system

spread through a system electoral college: group of elected people who choose the president and vice president

group of elected people who choose the president and vice president rhetoric: way of speaking that is designed to convince others

way of speaking that is designed to convince others defiant: refusing to give in

refusing to give in concede: admit

admit rigged: unfair or illegal

unfair or illegal inaugurated: officially take the role of president

QUICK QUIZ

What number US president will Joe Biden be? Who will be Joe Biden’s vice president? It is the first time the vice president will be a … What party is Joe Biden from? What party is Donald Trump from?

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Vote for me

Imagine you are running your own election campaign and are standing for the captain of your school. Write a speech to encourage your classmates to vote for you. Outline what you think the important issues are at your school, what you would do about them and why you would make a good captain.

Time: allow 20 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Civics and citizenship, Critical and creative thinking

2. Extension

Design a campaign poster that represents your beliefs, your priorities and why students should vote for you to be the school captain. Come up with a catchy campaign slogan to include in your poster.

Time: allow 20 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Civics and citizenship, Critical and creative thinking

VCOP ACTIVITY

I Spy Nouns

Nouns are places, names (of people and objects), and time (months or days of the week).

How many nouns can you find in the article?

Can you sort them into places, names and time?

Pick three nouns and add an adjective (describing word) to the nouns.

