Federal government moves to ban hate symbols like Nazi swastika

Public displays of Nazi hate symbols will be criminalised* in Australia in a sweeping set of reforms.

Attorney-General* Mark Dreyfus announced on Wednesday the federal government will introduce a new Bill to parliament next week that will criminalise displays of the Nazi* swastika* or symbols of the Schutzstaffel (SS), the German fascist* party’s “protection squads”.

The legislation will also ban trade of these symbols, barring people from profiting* from the display and sale of items which “celebrate the Nazis and their evil ideology*”.

“The ban includes, but is not limited to, the trade and public display of flags, armbands, T-shirts, insignia* and the publication of symbols online promoting Nazi ideology,” Mr Dreyfus said in a statement.

“The Albanese government is sending the clearest possible signal to those who seek to spread hatred, violence and anti-Semitism* that we find these actions repugnant* and they will not be tolerated.”

If the Counter-Terrorism* Legislation* Amendment* (Prohibited* Hate Symbols and Other Measures) Bill becomes law, people caught breaking the rules will face a penalty of up to 12 months in prison.

The proposed legislation comes on the back of a six-year campaign from civil rights* groups including the Anti-Defamation* Commission, which called for the bans.

The commission’s chair Dr Dvir Abramovich said he “shed tears of joy” after the announcement.

“A terrible wrong has been made right, and anyone who loves this country will support this ban,” he said.

“Bravo to the Attorney-General and the federal government for taking the high moral ground in declaring that Australia will never provide a haven for the ultimate emblems of inhumanity.”

Both physical and online displays of the Nazi swastika or of SS memorabilia* will be prohibited.

Exemptions apply for the public displays of these symbols for religious, academic, educational, artistic, literary, journalistic or scientific purposes.

The government has said that the ban will not apply to the use of the swastika for spiritual purposes in religions such as Hinduism, Buddhism and Jainism.

But the law will not outlaw the use of the Nazi salute, which remains a matter for state and territory governments.

The government will introduce the Bill to parliament next week and expects that it will be considered in spring.

Several states, including Victoria, NSW and Queensland, have introduced similar Bills.

The new laws follow several protests this year involving neo-Nazi who were seen performing the Seig Heil*, the notorious* salute used at Nazis rallies, including on the steps of Victoria’s Parliament House.

