Liz Truss is the new Conservative* leader and the UK’s third female prime minister.

Ms Truss netted 81,326 votes, compared to her rival Rishi Sunak who landed 60,399.

“It’s an honour to be elected,” she said after the announcement. “It was the longest job interview in the country.

“I will deliver a bold plan to cut taxes and grow our economy. I will deliver on the energy crisis, dealing with people’s energy bills, but also dealing with the long-term issues we have on energy supply.

“And I will deliver the National Health Service … We will deliver a great victory for the Conservative Party in 2024.”

The winner of the leadership contest convinced the 180,000 party members she was the woman for the top job over former chancellor* Mr Sunak.

As the 15th prime minister under Queen Elizabeth II, on Tuesday Ms Truss collected the keys to No. 10 Downing Street*, where she will start the big job of reassuring Britons that help is coming with the cost of living.

Congratulating her on winning 57 per cent of the vote, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese tweeted: “I look forward to a continued constructive* relationship and friendship between our nations and people.”

Outgoing PM Boris Johnson congratulated her “decisive* win,” tweeting: “I know she has the right plan to tackle the cost of living crisis, unite our party and continue the great work of uniting and levelling up our country. Now is the time for all Conservatives to get behind her 100 per cent.”

Mr Johnson’s wife Carrie Symonds congratulated the incoming Prime Minister with a photograph of her family entering number 10 Downing Street for the last time.

In an Instagram post, she shared a photo of the four of them going through the famous black door.

“Going through the number 10 door together for the last time,” she wrote.

“I expect Wilf and Romy won’t remember it but they’ve had an incredibly happy start to their lives growing up here.

“Thank you so much to all the lovely people at Downing Street and Chequers* who have been so incredibly kind to us – particularly to our children. Best of luck to Liz and her family.”

Ms Truss’s female predecessor* Theresa May, in office for three years from 2016, wrote: “We must now work together to address the challenges facing our country. Tackling the cost of living, delivering for those in need and managing the public finances responsibly. I look forward to supporting the government in that task.”

Mr Sunak thanked his supporters.

“I’ve said throughout that the Conservatives are one family,” he wrote. “It’s right we now unite behind the new PM, Liz Truss, as she steers the country through difficult times.”

Ms Truss is the country’s fourth prime minister in six years.

Her dress sense and love of social media and photo opportunities – posing in a tank in Estonia* and wearing a fur hat in Moscow – have earned Ms Truss comparisons to former Tory leader Margaret Thatcher, nicknamed The Iron Lady.

Ms Truss has become more relaxed after being criticised for her cold manner with supporters, revealing her passion for karaoke* and socialising.

In a break from tradition, Ms Truss made a 1600km round trip to the Scottish Highlands to be officially asked to form a government after it was confirmed the Queen would remain at her Balmoral estate for the meeting rather than return to Buckingham Palace.

Buckingham Palace earlier confirmed the monarch would not “kiss the hands” of the new leader, as has traditionally been the case in her 70-year rule with 14 of her previously appointed PMs, prompting fresh concerns for the 96-year-old’s health.

The Queen has battled health issues since last autumn and her aides confirmed she will stay at Balmoral until October.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said the Queen has mobility issues “but mentally she’s as fit as a fiddle.”

GLOSSARY

Conservatives: one of three main political parties in the UK, Tories support right-leaning ideas and policies

one of three main political parties in the UK, Tories support right-leaning ideas and policies chancellor: senior minister of the Crown in the British government

senior minister of the Crown in the British government 10 Downing St: official residence and offices of the British prime minister

official residence and offices of the British prime minister constructive: useful, productive, intended to help or improve something

useful, productive, intended to help or improve something decisive: conclusive, final, beyond doubt

conclusive, final, beyond doubt Chequers: official country home of the British prime minister

official country home of the British prime minister predecessor: someone who had a job or a position before someone else

someone who had a job or a position before someone else Estonia: a republic in northeastern Europe on the Gulf of Finland and the Baltic

a republic in northeastern Europe on the Gulf of Finland and the Baltic karaoke: Japanese entertainment, singing words of popular songs to prerecorded music

Japanese entertainment, singing words of popular songs to prerecorded music mobility: ability to move freely and easily

QUICK QUIZ

Who did Liz Truss defeat in the leadership vote to become leader of the Conservatives? How many female prime ministers have there been in the UK? Which former British prime minister earned the nickname The Iron Lady? What percentage of Conservative Party members voted for PM Truss? Who formally asked Ms Truss to form government and what was different this time?

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Prime Minister and family

The new British prime minister, Liz Truss, is only the third female British prime minister. She is married with two daughters. How do you think family life will change for Ms Truss, her husband and children now she has the top job?

What do you think her daughters will think about moving into the most famous address in England, 10 Downing Street, the prime ministerial residence?

What changes might they have to make as a family?

Time: allow 20 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English; Personal and Social; Critical and Creative Thinking

2. Extension

How would you feel if your mum was elected into such an important and high-powered job?

Do you think Ms Truss can manage such an important job as well as being a mum and wife?

Why do you think it seems a little easier for a man to take on these high-powered jobs than a woman?

Time: allow 15 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English; Personal and Social; Critical and Creative Thinking

VCOP ACTIVITY

1. News: condensed

Identify the most important pieces of information in this article and write a condensed version of it using 50 words or less.

Draw a picture or diagram to support your condensed news story.

Time: allow 25 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English; Science