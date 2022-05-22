Anthony Albanese becomes Australia’s 31st prime minister after Labor victory

civics Reading level: green

Labor leader Anthony Albanese will be sworn in as Australia’s 31st prime minister after his party won the federal election at the weekend.

Labor had on Sunday won 72 seats in the House of Representatives*, enough to confirm the party’s victory. But, as counting of the votes continued, it was too early to say if Labor would win the required 76 votes to have a majority of seats.

If Labor wins a majority of seats, it can govern in it’s own right, which means it will not need to rely on the support of independents* to get its parliamentary business done.

Outgoing Prime Minister Scott Morrison conceded* defeat and congratulated Mr Albanese at 10.50pm on Saturday.

Mr Albanese gave an emotion victory speech shortly after, saying he was “humbled* by this victory” and “honoured to be given the opportunity to serve as the 31st Prime Minister of Australia”.

“It says a lot about our great country that the son of a single mum who was a disability pensioner who grew up in public housing down the road in Camperdown can stand before you tonight as Australia’s Prime Minister,” Mr Albanese said.

“I hope that my journey in life inspires Australians to reach for the stars.”

He vowed to bring Australians together and leave no one behind after what he said were years of division.

“I want to find that common ground where together we can plant our dreams,” Mr Albanese said.

Mr Albanese, 59, will be sworn-in on Monday so that he can attend the important Quad leaders’ summit in Tokyo and meet with US President Joe Biden on Tuesday.

Mr Morrison told supporters he would step down as the Liberal leader but remain in parliament as the member for Cook.

“There are many votes still to count … but I believe it’s very important that this country has certainty,” Mr Morrison said on Saturday night.

He said the past few years had been a “time of great upheaval*” which Australians had felt deeply, flowing through to both parties “having one of the lowest primary votes* we’ve ever seen”.

While counting continues, it appears that six new independent candidates will join two existing independents in parliament. These independents are not part of the major parties: Labor or the Liberal-Nation coalition.

They have been labelled “teal” independents which is a colour reference to their ideas and policies being somewhere between blue (which traditionally symbolises the Liberal Party) and green (which traditionally symbolises the environment). Action on climate change has been a big focus of the “teal” independents.

The Greens, who also want more action on climate change, were also expected to pick up seats, with three Queensland Green candidates set join leader Adam Brandt in the House of Representatives.

GLOSSARY

House of Representatives: also known as the lower house of parliament, where the 151 elected members of parliament sit to make or change laws and keep a check on the work of the government

also known as the lower house of parliament, where the 151 elected members of parliament sit to make or change laws and keep a check on the work of the government independents: members of parliament who do not belong to the major parties of Labor or the Liberal-National coalition

members of parliament who do not belong to the major parties of Labor or the Liberal-National coalition conceded: admitted, agreed that something was true

admitted, agreed that something was true humbled: made to feel no more important than others, especially because you are grateful for the help of others

made to feel no more important than others, especially because you are grateful for the help of others upheaval: change and disruption

change and disruption primary votes: the first preference or number 1 votes given to candidates standing for election, before second, third and other preferences are counted

EXTRA READING

Step inside the houses of federal parliament

Parties line up in the game of politics

Bulldozer PM crashes into young soccer player

QUICK QUIZ

How is Australia’s new prime minister? What number prime minister will he be? Who is he replacing as prime minister? Why did the “teal” independents get their nickname? What issue has been a big focus of the “teal” independents and the Greens candidates?

LISTEN TO THIS STORY

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. PM’s adviser

If you could have a chat to our new Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, what would you say to him? Which of his party’s policies would you tell him to prioritise first? Are there any issues that you don’t think his party is focused on but should be? Write down your advice to Mr Albanese

Time: allow 20 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English; Civics and Citizenship

2. Extension

Identify the one thing would you change first if you were elected Prime Minister of Australia. Carefully explain how you believe that this change would improve life in our country.

Time: allow 20 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English; Civics and Citizenship

VCOP ACTIVITY

To sum it up

After reading the article, use your comprehension skills to summarise in a maximum of three sentences what the article is about.

Think about:

What is the main topic or idea?

What is an important or interesting fact?

Who was involved (people or places)?

Use your VCOP skills to re-read your summary to make sure it is clear, specific and well punctuated.