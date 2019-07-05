book club Reading level: green

The World’s Worst Teachers by David Walliams

Think your teachers are bad? Wait ’til you meet this lot. These tales of the world’s most splendidly sinister teachers will have you running for the school gates. Dr Dread teaches Science and is half man, half monster. Mrs Splatt, the dinner lady, serves the most revolting food you could possibly imagine. Miss Seethe is ALWAYS furious — and she’s on a detention rampage …

Author David Walliams said: “There have been three volumes of The World’s Worst Children. Now it is time for the kids to get their revenge, with The World’s Worst Teachers. I think this is my funniest book yet, and I hope will be enjoyed by even the most reluctant reader.”

READ AN EXTRACT FROM THE WORLD’S WORST TEACHERS

This is an extract from the short story Mr Pent’s Balls from The World’s Worst Teachers by David Walliams with illustrations by Tony Ross. Published by HarperCollins Children’s Books. Out now. Text © David Walliams 2019, illustrations © Tony Ross 2019.

