This week all Australians are being encouraged to sit down and pick up a book — a habit that reduces stress levels by 68 per cent and increases happiness and success.

The push is part of national Reading Hour on Thursday, September 19, which aims to raise the benefits of reading.

An Australian Publishing Association review into the science of reading for pleasure says its one of the most important indicators of future success in children, more so than their family’s socio-economic status, and the influence of family, schools and child care providers is crucial for creating readers.

Despite this, a Scholastic Australia reading report says only one third of Aussie kids aged 6-17 are frequent readers.

Australian Reading Hour story special

Professor Anne Castles, director of Sydney’s Macquarie University Centre for Reading, said reading is crucial to social communication and keeping connected.

“If you can’t read you really are limited in so many aspects of life. People who struggle with reading are more likely to suffer mental health problems and are more likely to be unemployed,” she said.

And while she acknowledged there’s a high advantage to reading books as a child, anyone can take up the habit and experience benefits, which is why Australian Reading Hour targets all age groups.

“Illiterate adults can be taught to read, there’s certainly no reason why someone can’t come back to books at anytime,” Professor Castles said.

“Reading is everywhere, we’re doing it all the time … grocery lists, Facebook pages and recipe books is still reading.”

Award-winning children’s author Matt Stanton said reading was important for helping children imagine themselves in other situations.

“One of the unique benefits of reading as opposed to other forms of entertainments is the way it creates a pathway for kids to imagine themselves in someone else’s shoes,” Mr Stanton said.

“When you read you’re not observing the character on the page, the story draws you inside that character’s head. You feel what they feel, you experience what they experience and you come to understand someone else’s point of view. Reading serves our kids creatively and socially.”.

Mr Stanton, who wrote the Funny Kid series and is a Reading Hour ambassador, said reading

has been shown to help children with forming their own identity, setting them up for success in life.

“Books are a hidden universe of wonder, knowledge, joy and diverse human experience. Kids need to be shown this universe. They need someone to open the door for them. Then, and only then, will they discover all there is to explore in the worlds of books.”

HOW TO JOIN READING HOUR

Simply pick up a book and read for an hour at any time on Thursday September 19.

Schools are encouraged to let children read for an hour as part of their literacy lessons or to watch the video in this story which has four authors reading part of their books aloud.

There are also more than 240 events across the nation in local bookshops, schools, shopping centres and libraries.