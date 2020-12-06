Great summer reading with our December book of the month

book club Reading level: green

Top-selling children’s author Matt Stanton is back with a new book just in time for some summer holiday reading.

His new book, The Odds, celebrates the oddness in us all.

“One of the themes I wanted to explore in The Odds is that we’re all odd and that our oddness is wonderful,” Stanton said.

“So I hope that in reading the pages of The Odds that kids can embrace their own oddness, they can value their own oddness, they can let go a little of the pressure to not be odd because our oddness, our quirks, are the things that make us wonderful and unique.

“And I think that is pretty amazing.”

ABOUT THE ODDS

They’re invaders from another world. Your imagination.

Kip is a quiet kid in a loud city. She’s easy to miss and that’s the way she likes it.

Then, one day, Kip’s quiet life is suddenly interrupted. Ten of her favourite characters have stepped out of their worlds and into hers.

But what happens when a dragon-hunting rabbit leaves his comic strip? When an old man leaves his picture book? When a ninja leaves her TV show, a race-car driver leaves their video game, and a dinosaur turns up from Kip’s nightmares?

From the best-selling author of Funny Kid comes the start of a hilarious and heart-filled graphic novel series about identity, imagination and discovering who you are.

Meet the Odds … because fitting in is overrated.

START READING THE ODDS HERE

We have a special preview just for Kids News readers – you can start reading The Odds here.

