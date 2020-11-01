Got a question for author Katrina Nannestad? You could win her new book

book club Reading level: red

Author Katrina Nannestad was researching another story idea when she came across the inspiration for her latest book, We Are Wolves.

Ms Nannestad said she found an online article about the “wolfskinder” — young German children forced to survive alone, sometimes for years, after the Russian army invaded East Prussia at the end of World War II.

“I was really surprised that these children could survive hardships and deprivations that robbed many adults of their lives,” she said. “I just thought they must have had such resilience, such resourcefulness.

“The other thing that struck me was that I’d never heard of these stories before and I thought if I’d never heard the stories before, perhaps there were others who were unfamiliar with them, which made it a great story to tell because it would be new and fresh and exciting for my readers.”

While the characters in her book are fictional, the story is based on real experiences of the “wolfskinder”, the war and its terrible aftermath.

WE ARE WOLVES

Sometimes it’s good to be wild.

Sometimes you have to be wild.

When the Russian army marches into East Prussia at the end of the war, the Wolf family must flee. Liesl, Otto and their baby sister Mia find themselves lost and alone, in a blizzard, in the middle of a war zone. Liesl has promised Mama that she will keep her brother and sister safe.

But sometimes, to survive, you have to do bad things. Dangerous things. Wild things.

Sometimes to survive, you must become a wolf.

Best-selling author Katrina Nannestad returns with her most masterful novel yet — a book to crack open your heart, a book to light you up inside, a book to love.

We Are Wolves

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

Identity, culture and differing viewpoints

Writers choose the context and setting of a book very carefully because it allows them to explore how conflict, culture and history shape individual identity and life experience.

The particular context and setting for this story allows readers to investigate and explain differing viewpoints about the world, cultures, individual people and concerns.

This story allows readers to explore the interconnectedness of country and place, people, identity and culture.

It is set during World War II in East Prussia at the end of Germany’s involvement in the war.

Which countries are included in the story?

What are the divisions between the nations?

What potential moral dilemmas does this create for children caught in the transition between one country losing a war and another country winning it?

Why is the setting and time period significant?

What differing viewpoints about the world, cultures, individual people and concerns, can be explored in this setting? How?

Why do readers like reading about stories from this period of time?

What values do people have in common?

Think about your identity and yourself. Draw a mind map, with yourself at the centre, to map your own identity. Include what you think about your:

Likes and dislikes

Roles in the family, outside of the family

Abilities and talents

Interests

Language and religion or spirituality

Friends, groups and relationships

Local, regional, national and global identity

How much of your identity is connected to your family, country, time and place?

Resilience and the power of storytelling

A key theme of this text is the power of stories and resilience. Humans have been creating and telling stories since humanity began. We seem to have a deep need to tell stories. It is part of who we are. Stories give people a sense of identity and belonging, communicate knowledge and wisdom and help us regulate our feelings and emotions. Stories inspire us and remind us who we are.

While you read, think about the power of the stories Liesl and her siblings and parents tell each other.

Why are they important?

How do the stories help get them through tough times?

What are favourite stories from your family?

Why do you like hearing them again and again?

How do the stories make you feel and why?

In small groups, pairs or individually, prepare a multimodal presentation about your own experience or the experience of your family. Each student/group should read/tell/present (podcast or multimedia) a short story and select music and/or images to accompany the presentation. Explain why the story is important.

