Fan favourite Matt Stanton’s new novel is our December book of the month

One of Kids News’ favourite authors, Matt Stanton, is back to round out the year with his latest graphic novel.

The Odds: Run, Odds, Run is the sequel to Matt’s best-selling graphic novel, The Odds. It’s also our Book Club book of the month for December.

You can start reading The Odds: Run, Odds, Run below and Book Club members can buy it at a special discount price.

The Odds: Run, Odds, Run by Matt Stanton

It’s a dangerous thing, your imagination.

The Woman in the Suit is here. She wants to know about the 10 odd characters who escaped Kip’s imagination and now live with Kip and her dad in their two-bedroom apartment.

She’s asking questions Kip doesn’t want to answer.

Now the Odds are on the run!

The problem is … Lance the rabbit and Ninja-Nina are duelling, Racer’s trying to drive, Booster the rooster wants to leave and Unicorn and the family cat are not getting along. Kip is hiding secrets from her dad, Diana the dinosaur keeps giving her a fright and the Woman in the Suit seems to know their every move.

From million-copy bestseller Matt Stanton comes another hilarious and heart-filled story about imagination, anxiety and accepting ourselves.

Start reading The Odds: Run, Odds, Run

We have a special sample for Kids News readers – you can start reading here.

DISCOUNT BOOK OFFER — BECOME A MEMBER NOW

Members of the Kids News Book Club can purchase The Odds: Run, Odds, Run for $5 less than you can buy it in shops.

Only members will be sent a link to the discount via email.

To join for the discount get your parent or guardian to sign the consent form HERE and send it to kidsnewsbookclub@news.com.au. Then we will sign you up.