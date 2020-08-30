Do you have a question for Funny Kid author Matt Stanton?

book club Reading level: green

Max and Abby hardly ever agree on anything … until now!

They are both desperate to get out of this Friday’s swimming carnival in the latest, hilarious book in the Funny Kid series from million-copy bestseller Matt Stanton.

Max is the funny kid, and there’s a swimming carnival that needs cancelling.

A sea-monster, the maths olympiad, spotty rashes, good twin versus bad twin and a swimming instructor named Chad are just some of the things in store for Max and his friends in this brand-new Funny Kid adventure.

PRAISE FOR FUNNY KID

“My favourite thing in the book was everything.” — Elliott

“Better than Wimpy Kid, Big Nate and Tom Gates combined.” — Ally

“Humour is injected into every page.” — Children’s Book Council of Australia’s Reading Time

“Absolutely hilarious.” — Tim Harris, author of the Exploding Endings series

