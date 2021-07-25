Check out the first graphic novel in The Last Kids on Earth series

book club Reading level: green

The Last Kids on Earth Thrilling Tales from the Tree House is the first ever graphic novel in the New York Times best-selling The Last Kids on Earth series, which now has more than 5 million copies in print worldwide and an Emmy Award-winning Netflix Original series.

The latest book includes six brand new Last Kids stories by Max Brallier, featuring full-colour artwork by Anoosha Syed, Xavier Bonet, Lorena Alvarez, Jay Cooper, Christopher Mitten and The Last Kids on Earth series illustrator Douglas Holgate.

The Last Kids on Earth Thrilling Tales from the Tree House

When a vicious monster attacks the tree house (rudely interrupting board game night!), our human heroes and their monster pals must decide who is brave enough to battle the beast alone. The only way to choose? An epic, end-of-the-world STORY SHOWDOWN!

Jack launches into an epic, totally-heroic, super rad story of one of his many post-apocalyptic adventures. Soon, Quint, Dirk, June and Skaelka, and even Globlet regale the group with sometimes outrageous, often hilarious details of their action-packed escapades during the monster-zombie apocalypse.

The challenge is on. Who will claim the ULTIMATE VICTORY?

