Become a Kids News reporter and interview our book of the month author

Author Francesca Gibbons had the idea for her book, A Clock of Stars: The Shadow Moth, as a child.

Combining fantasy and adventure, the story follows sisters Imogen and Marie into a world of monsters, bears and a prince who lives in a tower.

Illustrated by Chris Riddell, the book is the first in a trilogy.

A CLOCK OF STARS: THE SHADOW MOTH

Imogen should be nice to her little sister Marie. She should be nice to her mum’s boyfriend too. And she certainly shouldn’t follow a strange silver moth through a door in a tree.

But then … who does what they’re told?

Followed by Marie, Imogen finds herself falling into a magical kingdom where the two sisters are swept up in a thrilling race against time — helped by the spoiled prince of the kingdom, a dancing bear, a very grumpy hunter … and even the stars above them.

Thrilling, sharply funny, and with characters you will fall in love with, A Clock of Stars is a timeless fantasy from an astonishing new voice.

