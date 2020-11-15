A Clock of Stars author Francesca Gibbons answers your questions

book club Reading level: orange

Kids News readers sent in some great questions for Francesca Gibbons about her new book, A Clock of Stars: The Shadow Moth, and story writing in general.

See her video answers to her favourite questions below:

Mylie – Are moths you favourite insect?

Clock of Stars author Francesca Gibbons answers questions from Kids News readers

Chloe – Has COVID influenced your writing?

Clock of Stars author Francesca Gibbons answers questions from Kids News readers

Cormac – How do you come up with your ideas?

Clock of Stars author Francesca Gibbons answers questions from Kids News readers

Eleanor – In your opinion, what is the most important element to writing a book?

Clock of Stars author Francesca Gibbons answers questions from Kids News readers

Ruby – What did you learn when writing the book?

Clock of Stars author Francesca Gibbons answers questions from Kids News readers

Minnie – When the illustrator drew the creatures based on your descriptions, were they how you imagined they would look?

Clock of Stars author Francesca Gibbons answers questions from Kids News readers

Mia – Who inspired you to write books?

Clock of Stars author Francesca Gibbons answers questions from Kids News readers

Daniel – Who is your favourite writer?

Clock of Stars author Francesca Gibbons answers questions from Kids News readers

Ava – Who or what inspired the characters?

Clock of Stars author Francesca Gibbons answers Kids News readers' questions

Sebastian – Why did you choose to call the moth the Shadow Moth and not the Ghost Moth or the Shiny Moth?

Clock of Stars author Francesca Gibbons answers Kids News readers questions

ABOUT A CLOCK OF STARS: THE SHADOW MOTH

Imogen should be nice to her little sister Marie. She should be nice to her mum’s boyfriend too. And she certainly shouldn’t follow a strange silver moth through a door in a tree.

But then … who does what they’re told?

Followed by Marie, Imogen finds herself falling into a magical kingdom where the two sisters are swept up in a thrilling race against time — helped by the spoiled prince of the kingdom, a dancing bear, a very grumpy hunter … and even the stars above them.

Thrilling, sharply funny, and with characters you will fall in love with, A Clock of Stars is a timeless fantasy from an astonishing new voice.

READ THE FIRST THREE CHAPTERS

Be one of the first kids in Australia to read A Clock of Stars: The Shadow Moth.

We have a special sneak preview just for Kids News readers — you can start reading Clock of Stars here:

DISCOUNT BOOK OFFER — BECOME A MEMBER NOW

Members of the Kids News Book Club can purchase A Clock of Stars: The Shadow Moth for $5 less than you can buy it in shops.

Only members will be sent a link to the discount via email.

To join for the discount plus special offers, occasional free books, chats with authors and more competitions, get your parent or guardian to sign a consent form HERE and send to kidsnewsbookclub@news.com.au. Then we will sign you up.