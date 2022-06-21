Try Healthy Harold’s delicious and nutritious rainbow smoothie

ask healthy harold Reading level: green

Healthy Harold knows milk is a great way to get the calcium our bodies need for healthy bones and teeth.

And if you get your calcium from of a rainbow smoothie, you’ve got a delicious and nutritious breakfast treat.

So, what goes into a rainbow smoothie? Milk (there are many different kinds), yoghurt, fruits like berries, bananas and peaches, and even vegetables.

Starting your morning with a rainbow smoothie can help give your body the energy it needs to work and play.

Calcium is a mineral found in foods like milk, cheese and leafy greens. It plays an important role in the growth and development of healthy bones and teeth, but also has other roles in the body, like helping out with heart functions.

Children need 500mg to 1300mg of calcium every day, depending on their age, which is about the same as two to four serves of dairy foods.

Join Harold and friends from Dairy Australia by creating your own tasty rainbow smoothie to help power your day.

Healthy Harold's rainbow smoothie recipe

HEALTHY HAROLD ANSWERS YOUR QUESTIONS

Q: Why do our tummies rumble when we are hungry?

A: Our body is so clever! It tells us when we need things, like food, sleep and exercise. When our tummy rumbles, it is usually telling us we need to eat. When we eat, our digestive system, including our stomach and intestines work hard to break down food. When our digestive system isn’t busy with food, it moves gas and air through our body, which also creates the rumbling noises. Did you know giraffe’s have four stomachs? That is a lot of tummy rumbling!

Q: What vegies should I eat to stay healthy?

A: Carrots! Because they are my favourite (and they are good for your heart)! Actually, all vegetables help to keep us healthy. Vegetables have lots of vitamins, minerals and fibre.

Did you know that fibre helps us digest our food? Fibre helps to keep things moving smoothly through our intestines and … out the other end!

Each vegetable has different vitamins and minerals. That’s why it is best to eat lots of different colours and types. I like to pretend I am eating a rainbow by having as many different coloured vegetables as I can. I also challenge myself to try new vegetables. This week I had asparagus. It was green and looked like a little tree. And it tasted great, too! What new vegetables have you tried lately?

Q: How do vegetarians get protein if they don’t eat meat?

A: Great question! Giraffes don’t eat meat either, but they still need protein to grow muscles. There are so many foods that have protein in them, such as dairy products like milk, yoghurt and cheese. Nuts, beans and legumes also have protein. Legumes are the seeds of the plant and are eaten when they are young. Green peas, lentils and chickpeas are types of legumes.

Did you know there is a dip called hummus which is made from chickpeas? I tried carrots dipped in hummus and they tasted great!

Q: Do giraffes and humans eat the same food?

A: Giraffe’s are herbivores, and only eat plants. As you know, I am a unique giraffe and I love carrots! Most of my cousins like to eat leaves. Their long necks help them to reach the really juicy leaves right at the top of the trees. Although humans can eat some leaves, like lettuce, they can’t eat all the leaves that giraffes and other animals can eat.

DO YOU HAVE A QUESTION FOR HEALTHY HAROLD?

You can ask Healthy Harold a question by clicking HERE.

Please don’t include names and personal information about yourself or others. It’s important we respect everyone’s privacy.