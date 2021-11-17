How the right foods power your body

ask healthy harold Reading level: green

Healthy Harold’s stomach is rumbling – a sign that it’s time to reach for something yummy and nutritious.

Did you know that eating food powers up our bodies and gives us energy so that we get through our days?

The sort of foods we choose to eat makes a big difference to how our bodies feel. We need a variety of different foods to give us all the things our bodies need.

Foods such as pasta, noodles, breads and rice give us lots of long-lasting energy for our bodies and our brains. Just what Harold needs after a run in the backyard!

Eggs, meat, chicken, fish, nuts and beans help us to be healthy and strong.

And fruit and vegetables contain lots of vitamins and minerals that help our bodies grow and stay healthy.

Guess which vegetable is Harold’s favourite? Carrots, of course!

What are your favourite healthy foods? Harold is keen to know.

Healthy energy with Healthy Harold

Here are Healthy Harold’s answers to some recent questions from Kids News readers:

Q: Healthy Harold, why is calcium important for our bones?

A: Calcium helps us build healthy bones and keep them strong. I love science and I learned that calcium combines with other minerals in our foods to form hard crystals that give bones their strength. How awesome is that? Our bodies don’t make calcium themselves – we need to take it in through our food. Calcium is important all through our lives and for all of us: babies, toddlers, children, teenagers, adults … we all need calcium!

Q: Do brown cows make chocolate milk?

A: This is a fun question! I am trying to imagine a chocolate milk-making cow right now … moo! There are lots of different breeds of dairy cow but they all produce white milk. Some produce milk that is creamier than other breeds and some produce more milk than others. Did you know there are seven different breeds of dairy cows in Australia? My favourite ones are called Holstein cows. They are the ones with the ones with the white body and the big black “spots”. They remind me of my special spots!

DO YOU HAVE A QUESTION FOR HEALTHY HAROLD?

You can ask Healthy Harold a question by clicking HERE. Please don’t include names and personal information about yourself or others. It’s important we respect everyone’s privacy.