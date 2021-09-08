Healthy Harold wants to know UR OK?

ask healthy harold Reading level: green

Healthy Harold is a friend to thousands of children – and now he wants to ask: RU OK?

Harold knows the last two years have been very hard for many kids because of the restrictions and uncertainty caused by Covid-19, and he wants to help you look after each other.

He knows it’s tough when you can’t go to school to learn, talk and play together. He also misses visiting schools and meeting kids and teachers all over Australia.

So, Healthy Harold and his friends at Life Education have teamed up with RU OK? so we can all learn how we can care for our friends.

Harold said there was an easy way to remember how to be a supportive friend: ALEC.

Alec is always a good friend, and the letters in his name make for fantastic advice.

A – Ask are you OK?

L – Listen. Let your friends tell you how they feel.

E – Encourage action. Help your friend think of a trusted adult they can talk to.

C – Check-in. Ask your friend if they are feeling better a few days later.

When we are worried our tummies can feel a bit upset, our palms might be a little bit sweaty, our breathing might get faster and shallower, our heart might beat faster and we might feel like we have goosebumps.

Healthy Harold said there were some good ways to feel better when you were worried.

Getting active could make you feel less worried, while others might need some quiet time, such as relaxing and reading books. Another thing to do was to think of happy things! And last but not least was to talk to someone you trust.

These are all great ways we can feel calmer and not as worried.

Try to think of five people you can ask RU OK? today.

WATCH HEALTHY HAROLD’S ADVICE

Healthy Harold talks RU OK?

DO YOU HAVE A QUESTION FOR HEALTHY HAROLD?

You can ask Healthy Harold a question by clicking HERE. Please don’t include names and personal information about yourself or others. It’s important we respect everyone’s privacy.