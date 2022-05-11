Brought to you by Newscorp Australia

Healthy Harold shares his recipe for Easy Peasy Homemade Pizza

May 11, 2022 6:00PM Kids News

Adding toppings like capsicum to your homemade pizza can turn it into a delicious and nutritious meal. Picture: LifeEd media_cameraAdding toppings like capsicum to your homemade pizza can turn it into a delicious and nutritious meal. Picture: LifeEd

Reading level: green

There’s no doubt in Harold’s mind that homemade pizzas are hard to top! They are delicious and nutritious.

Pizza is a great way to get lots of different nutrients into our bodies, helping us to have energy to play and grow.

Harold recently had a ‘supreme’ time in the kitchen with his friends from Dairy Australia making this Easy Peasy Homemade Pizza.

He quickly became an expert (or as Harold likes to joke, an ‘aficiona-dough’), learning how to make pizza dough with only two ingredients – flour and yoghurt!

He found out it’s as simple as adding your favourite colourful fresh toppings, like lean meat and vegetables, for a well-rounded serve of protein, vitamins and minerals.

By making this kind of pizza Harold topped up his recommended daily serve of dairy, helping his body get the calcium it needs to build strong bones.

You can get a slice of the action by cooking along with Healthy Harold.

What are you waiting for? Get out there and ‘cheese’ the day!

WATCH HEALTHY HAROLD MAKE EASY PEASY HOMEMADE PIZZA

Healthy Harold's Easy Peasy Pizza

